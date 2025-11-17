Victor Wembanyama is heading back to recovery.

After complaining of left calf tightness, the San Antonio Spurs star underwent an MRI on Monday. The test revealed a calf strain, expected to keep him sidelined for "a few weeks." ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the prognosis.

“I know he’s chomping at the bit," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama following his team's 123-110 win over the Sacramento Kings Sunday afternoon. "He wanted to play 82 games, (but) we're not going to risk it."

Wembanyama will join Dylan Harper on the injury reserve as both players nurse calf strains. Harper sustained his on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2; Wembanyama's came during San Antonio's second matchup with the Golden State Warriors at home 12 days later in the midst of a second two-game skid.

The Spurs aren't overly concerned about their sudden lack of depth.

“Our group is equipped to navigate roster volatility," Johnson said. "Victor is a very big puzzle piece. They’re not always created equal. We’ll have to continue to navigate that when he’s out, but we’ve done it all year ... we’ll continue to do that.”

Since returning to the lineup to begin the season, Wembanyama has averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, four assists and a league-leading 3.6 blocks in 12 appearances.

Sunday marked the Frenchman's first absence of the year, but with several weeks of recovery ahead, the Spurs will turn to the pieces they acquired over the offseason to flank Wembanyama in the frontcourt — namely Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.

Nov 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

A win over the Kings to remain near the top of the Western Conference proved hopeful.

“We did a great job just being connected on that end of the floor," Kornet said Sunday. "That helped. We were able to use our depth and keep pushing.”

San Antonio has two more games on its five-game home stand before hitting the road for four straight conference matchups to close out its November slate. Without Wembanyama, each contest comes with added rigor.

The Spurs stand prepared to combat it.

“We focus so much on how other teams are playing," Stephon Castle said. "We’ve got to realize that other teams are doing the same thing with us. We just have to stick to what we’re good at, what we do well, and impose our will on the defensive end.”