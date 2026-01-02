Victor Wembanyama May Return From Knee Injury Soon

Victor Wembanyama will miss the next game for the San Antonio Spurs after suffering a scary-looking knee injury, but he may not be out for long.

According to multiple media reports Wemby avoided serious injury when he hyperextended his left knee during an awkward landing in the fourth quarter against New York on Wednesday. Michael C Wright of ESPN reported that Wembanyama's MRI revealed no ligament damage, and that he did not travel with the team for their contest in Indiana against the Pacers on Friday night so he can get rest and treatment in San Antonio.

Wright added that Wembanyama would likely be listed as questionable for Saturday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, citing a source.

Victor Wembanyama's MRI today came back clean, no ligament damage. He didn't make the trip to Indianapolis so he can get more care here in San Antonio. He'll likely be listed questionable for Saturday against Portland, per source. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) January 1, 2026

This is the best possible outcome for the team and Wembanyama, who gave everyone in the Alamo City a fright when he came down awkwardly and his long leg bent the wrong way.

As he limped to the locker room under his own power, he told fans that he was alright. His Spurs were in the midst of a 19-point comeback against an excellent Knicks team, and Wembanyama tested his knee and lobbied to get back out there.

"I was this close to coming back in the game," he said with a laugh in his post-game press. "They had to hold me back."

Wembanyama didn't play, but he returned to the bench in slippers for the last minute of the game and the celebration afterward. He had no noticeable limp.

The Spurs get the win in the @emirates NBA Cup Championship rematch...



And Julian Champagnie beats the drum after his career night 🥁👏 pic.twitter.com/duHtb1GeAJ — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2026

"There's a visual there, but obviously he finished the game on the bench with his teammates. So I think that made me feel good," coach Mitch Johnson said after the game. "I have no idea what to say, but it was good to see him walk back out and be able to finish the game on the bench with his teammates."

When Wembanyama was asked if he expected to be out long, he offered a confident and optimistic answer.

"I expect to be back next game, I don't know what they expect," he said with a chuckle, because he probably did know what to expect on that front.

The team is going to prioritize Wemby's long-term health at every turn, and as frustrating as that may be at times he seems to understand it.

This will be the 13th game Wembanyama has missed so far this season, leaving him not much wiggle room to qualify for awards like All NBA, Defensive Player of the Year, and MVP. He can only miss five more games if he wants to meet the 65-game minimum.

