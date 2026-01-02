Victor Wembanyama May Return From Knee Injury Soon
In this story:
Victor Wembanyama will miss the next game for the San Antonio Spurs after suffering a scary-looking knee injury, but he may not be out for long.
According to multiple media reports Wemby avoided serious injury when he hyperextended his left knee during an awkward landing in the fourth quarter against New York on Wednesday. Michael C Wright of ESPN reported that Wembanyama's MRI revealed no ligament damage, and that he did not travel with the team for their contest in Indiana against the Pacers on Friday night so he can get rest and treatment in San Antonio.
Wright added that Wembanyama would likely be listed as questionable for Saturday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, citing a source.
This is the best possible outcome for the team and Wembanyama, who gave everyone in the Alamo City a fright when he came down awkwardly and his long leg bent the wrong way.
As he limped to the locker room under his own power, he told fans that he was alright. His Spurs were in the midst of a 19-point comeback against an excellent Knicks team, and Wembanyama tested his knee and lobbied to get back out there.
"I was this close to coming back in the game," he said with a laugh in his post-game press. "They had to hold me back."
Wembanyama didn't play, but he returned to the bench in slippers for the last minute of the game and the celebration afterward. He had no noticeable limp.
"There's a visual there, but obviously he finished the game on the bench with his teammates. So I think that made me feel good," coach Mitch Johnson said after the game. "I have no idea what to say, but it was good to see him walk back out and be able to finish the game on the bench with his teammates."
When Wembanyama was asked if he expected to be out long, he offered a confident and optimistic answer.
"I expect to be back next game, I don't know what they expect," he said with a chuckle, because he probably did know what to expect on that front.
The team is going to prioritize Wemby's long-term health at every turn, and as frustrating as that may be at times he seems to understand it.
This will be the 13th game Wembanyama has missed so far this season, leaving him not much wiggle room to qualify for awards like All NBA, Defensive Player of the Year, and MVP. He can only miss five more games if he wants to meet the 65-game minimum.
More from Spurs On SI:
Tom Petrini has covered Spurs basketball for the last decade, first for Project Spurs and then for KENS 5 in San Antonio. After leaving the newsroom he co-founded the Silver and Black Coffee Hour, a weekly podcast where he catches up on Spurs news with friends Aaron Blackerby and Zach Montana. Tom lives in Austin with his partner Jess and their dogs Dottie and Guppy. His other interests include motorsports and making a nice marinara sauce.Follow RealTomPetrini