SAN ANTONIO — The song had a losing record prior to Sunday afternoon.

Keldon Johnson, breaking from his typical country-western jive, cued up Miley Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A." Its sound bled through the walls of the San Antonio Spurs' locker room for the fourth game in a row.

This time, the team did right by it. A 123-110 win over the Sacramento Kings evened the millennial American anthem to 2-2.

"We had to get it back to .500," De'Aaron Fox joked.

READ MORE: How Warriors Spoiled Castle, Wembanyama's Historic Nights

San Antonio's latest victory ended its second two-game skid of the season after Victor Wembanyama and Co. dropped a pair of contests against the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry accumulated 95 points between both, and handed the Spurs their first NBA Cup loss; they now sit at 1-1 in Group Play.

Getting back on track was of utmost priority, but the Spurs simultaneously wanted to avoid the trap of perpetual peaks and valleys.

"That’s a sign of a team that’s not very good," Fox said. "You don’t want to have those ups and downs ... you have to have resilience as a team."

Nov 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) keeps the ball from San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Since returning from an offseason hamstring injury, Fox has worked to assimilate into Mitch Johnson’s rotations. Even an All-Star has rust to shake off.

"He’s giving us a lot right now," the coach said after Fox's season debut. "To think that a guy is going to be out that many months and come back at the same All-Star level ... I think he deserves a little bit of a runway.”

In five appearances, Fox has averaged 22 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field. All of his games have come without Dylan Harper, who sustained a calf injury against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2.

The rookie's absence affords him more freedom to find a rhythm.

"I try to stay aggressive," Fox said. "I know I’m going to have the ball a little more ... but knowing I have other guys who can put the ball in the basket, as well, (helps).”

READ MORE: Spurs Welcome Back Tenacious Leader in Fox

With Victor Wembanyama out with a calf strain — San Antonio's “several-week” timeline is aimed at preventing unnecessary setbacks — Fox will lean on his arsenal.

Stephon Castle, who sustained a hip injury during the Spurs' win over the Kings, is expected to make a hasty return. In the meantime, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and Luke Kornet among others, will see an increase in minutes.

Luckily, the Spurs' roster is built to combat volatility.

“When one guy goes down, not just one person steps up," Fox said. "Our entire team steps up. Those are things that this group is able to do.”

Nov 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (4) looks on in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

San Antonio is accustomed to riding the wave behind Wembanyama. De'Aaron Fox, who has only played a handful of games with the franchise, has done enough to earn the respect of his teammates. But he's entering new territory with the Spurs.

Fox was the No. 1 option in Sacramento next to Domantas Sabonis. The point guard earned the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year Award in 2023 in the same season he received his first All-Star nod.

Johnson cited individual success when propping up his star. Fox's teammates felt it.

READ MORE: Despite Turnovers, Spurs Still Confident in Castle

"His game speaks for itself," Barnes said. "Those are the things most people are going to see, but off the court he’s able to connect with guys ... he can connect with people."

“Fox is great," Kornet added. "He’s assertive.”

A self-proclaimed vocal leader, Fox will continue barking orders as he runs the Spurs' offense. He'll lean into teachable moments in film, flanked by Wembanyama, who's now entering the same recovery probation in which Fox began the season.

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

San Antonio hopes not to lose any of the chemistry it built over the offseason while its star misses time. That was paramount to Fox's mindset upon making his return.

"Communication is something that should be at a certain standard," Johnson said. "Regardless of who’s in or who’s out.”

When the Spurs swung for Fox, they envisioned a duo of him and Wembanyama capable of running the table in the pick-and-roll. They also pictured a selfless star who would fit their unique culture.

Gaining a backup No. 1 option was simply a bonus.

"For De’Aaron to (have been) one of the faces of the franchise prior to joining our group," Johnson began, "and want to be here ... it helps set the tone for everybody."

READ MORE: Spurs Dealt Major Blow After Wembanyama Injury News

Fox understands his role as Wembanyama's running mate. A season ago, he understood his role as the Kings' primary scorer. He hasn't lost those skills, but he's no longer the primary attraction.

His focus, while waiting for Wembanyama, Castle and Harper to return, is to keep the ship afloat. To avoid the skulking peaks and valleys as much as possible — the danger of a "snowball" effect, he says.

He'll also enjoy the freedom of fewer options. Fox has some more rust to shake off, after all. And an anthem to accompany it.

For the next several weeks, the Spurs must do right by "Party in the U.S.A."

“I'm good at basketball,” Fox said, grinning modestly. “You can still have rust and be able to do that.”