Announced by the NBA Tuesday afternoon, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama earned Defensive Player of the Month honors for January.

The award comes after Wembanyama recorded 132 rebounds, 29 blocks and 12 steals in 13 games as the only player in the Western Conference to record 100-plus rebounds, 25-plus blocks and 10-plus steals. It came as no surprise to the opponents he faced.

"He's kind of in a class of his own," Thunder forward Jalen Williams said of the Frenchman. "You really have to be on your principles, otherwise, (he) will have a big night."

#Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama has been named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month for January. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/O3NfOiGkAz — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) February 3, 2026

This season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks in 28.9 minutes. The latter figure has declined from his past two seasons as opposing offenses have attempted to circumvent his presence near the rim, which has furthered his case as the league's most impactful defender.

It isn't just the five opposing players who feel his presence.

"Knowing you have a monster back there behind you," Spurs rookie Carter Bryant said, "that is going to deter everything from the front of the rim, it gives (you) an opportunity to be an elite defender ... it open(s) up so many opportunities for ... guys to grow."

Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks the shot attempted by Utah Jazz forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Per Spurs, Wembanyama ranks first in the NBA in blocks per game and fourth in the league in rebounding. The 22-year-old has recorded at least three blocks in 16 games and has had at least one block and one steal in 22 contests.

With Wembanyama on the floor, Spurs opponents are shooting 42 percent from the field compared to 48 percent when off the floor; the Spurs currently rank fourth in opponent field goal percentage (45.6%) and sixth in the NBA in opponent points per game (111.9).

READ MORE: All-Star Starter ‘Another Step’ in Wembanyama’s Ascent

"My subconscious self has proven to me, over and over, that I don’t need to overthink things," Wembanyama said of his defensive prowess. "It just comes naturally.”

Wembanyama's Defensive Player of the Month nod marks his second since the NBA instituted the honor during the 2024-25 season.

"Vic has proven, in his young career, that he embraces those moments," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "He wants the basketball, and is looking for opportunities."

January's other nominees were LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn, forward Kawhi Leonard; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren; and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson.

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson earned the honor for the Eastern Conference.