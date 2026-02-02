Despite a pair of travel-induced delays to their home contest against the Orlando Magic, the San Antonio Spurs held up their end of the bargain.

Entering Sunday evening, San Antonio needed a win and a Denver Nuggets loss to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. At the conclusion of Denver's home loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the standings were settled.

Mitch Johnson will join Detroit Pistons' J.B. Bickerstaff as a 2026 All-Star Game coach, leading one of three teams in Los Angeles during All-Star Weekend.

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault earned the honor last season, and while his squad sits atop the Western Conference, NBA rules state that a coach cannot appear in the All-Star Game two seasons in a row. The honor instead went to the No. 2 seed.

Johnson doesn't much care for the fanfare. But, at times, he can't escape it. It's part of the trade succeeding Gregg Popovich after 29 seasons.

“I can’t be him," Johnson said during his official head coach introduction last May. "Or ‘El Jefe.' But to be able to commit and invest in people and relationships ... he did it better than anybody. I will attempt to do it my way, whatever that looks like, going forward.”

Once the stakes were clear, Johnson's roster rallied around its coach.

"That'd be a huge honor in his first full year," Devin Vassell told the San Antonio Express-News. "We obviously have a mindset to win, but this puts a little bit extra into it."

This year, the All-Star Game will feature three eight-player teams: two consisting of American players (USA Stars, USA Stripes) and the third of international players (Team World). All three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament.

The full list of All-Star selections is as follows:

Western Conference:

Luka Dončić (LAL)

Nikola Jokić (DEN)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)

Stephen Curry (GSW)

Victor Wembanyama (SAS)

Deni Avdija (POR)*

Devin Booker (PHX)

Kevin Durant (HOU)

Anthony Edwards (MIN)

Chet Holmgren (OKC)*

LeBron James (LAL)

Jamal Murray (DEN)*

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)

Jaylen Brown (BOS)

Jalen Bruson (NYK)

Cade Cunningham (DET)

Tyrese Maxey (PHI)

Scottie Barnes (TOR)

Jalen Duren (DET)*

Jalen Johnson (ATL)*

Donovan Mitchell (CLE)

Norman Powell (MIA)*

Pascal Siakam (IND)

Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK)

*First-time All-Star selection

Bickerstaff has been in Detroit since 2024. In his first season at the helm, he led the Pistons to the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

The nod marked a full-circle moment for his family, who watched his father, Bernie, assistant coach the 1979 All-Star Game while with the Washington Bullets.

“It’s special for a lot of different reasons," Bickerstaff said. "Understanding why you’re in the position you’re in and how important the people around you are in helping you succeed ... If the guys don’t do what they do, they don’t buy in ... we’re not in this position."

Johnson expressed a similar sentiment. Now the first coach since Popovich to coach an All-Star Game, he'll add to his list of accolades.

"It's obviously rare air," Johnson said when asked about the nod, "being among some of the best doing it (when the All-Star Break comes around). And to be able to be a part of it, in whatever capacity you are, is a really cool experience."

2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to run from February 13-15 at the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is set for 4 p.m. Central Feb. 15.