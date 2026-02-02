Spurs NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

With just days until the February 5 NBA trade deadline, the San Antonio Spurs are in a perfect position with plenty of options.

The Spurs are ahead of schedule and sitting pretty at second in the Western Conference, and while they won't be in a rush to make a splashy trade they are positioned well to make a variety of moves that could help bolster their roster.

What do the Spurs need at the deadline, and what types of deals should they avoid? Who is the team most likely to move on from, and what trade assets do they have? What kind of players (and contracts) should they be targeting? As the rumor mill spins, is there reliable reporting about deals San Antonio is discussing?

This tracker will be updated with the latest information, news, and scuttlebutt on any potential Spurs trades.

Current Roster and Cap Space

Building a long-term contender around Victor Wembanyama is San Antonio's main goal, and they accelerated that process last trade deadline by trading three first-round picks and three seconds for De'Aaron Fox. This season, the Spurs have built a balanced rotation around them.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle starts, guards just about everyone, and handles a lot of playmaking responsibilities as he grows his offensive bag. Rookie Dylan Harper is also a big, slash-first guard, and he's so polished it's hard to believe he's 19.

Wemby and the trio of playmaking stars are surrounded by versatile catch-and-attack wings who can all hit 3s. Devin Vassell is finally in an optimized role, and Julian Champagnie is a development success story who played his way into the starting unit on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA.

Keldon Johnson is a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, a locker room leader who brings the juice every night and has made himself an indespensible part of Spurs Culture. Harrison Barnes didn't quite live up to his 'Mr. 100%' moniker in January, but he's been a rock-steady veteran presence for this young group.

Last offseason San Antonio had a serious need to upgrade the backup center position, and they nailed it by signing Luke Kornet.

Harrison Barnes is the only part of that 10-man rotation that isn't under contract for next season. Combined, those other 9 players will make $152,768,566.

The salary cap next season is expected to be about $166 million, with the luxury tax around $201.7 million, the first apron at $210.3 million and the second apron at $223.1 million.

De'Aaron Fox's four-year max contract extension kicks in in the 2026-27 season, and Victor Wembanyama will be due for his the year after that. Castle and Harper would follow in subsequent seasons, and though it helps that they're on rookie deals for now, San Antonio's payroll is expected to skyrocket after next year.

They'll need to be methodical to retain as much talent as possible and extend their window far into Wembanyama's future, and as such they will probably be reluctant to trade for any big, long-term contracts. A move on the margins seems more likely

Trade Assets

The Spurs probably won't touch that rotation, but they still have a 23 movable draft picks and several guys on expiring contracts who could facilitate a variety of different deals.

Jeremy Sochan probably won't be in Silver and Black much longer. Marc Stein reported last week that the 22-year-old defensive specialist has been given permission to seek a new home via trade. The writing was on the wall for the former ninth-overall pick, who didn't get an extension in the offseason and will head into restricted free agency this summer.

Some teams may value the right to retain his services next year and beyond, but others could use his $7,096,231 to match salary in a deal and let him walk.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both checked in on Sochan. He said Phoenix discussed sending back center Nick Richards, but that would send the Suns away from their goal of dodging the tax. New York reportedly offered a pair of Frenchmen in Guerschon Yabusele and Pacome Dadiet, but the Spurs were wary of picking up the remaining year on Yabusele's deal.

Sochan is listed as out with a sore calf as the Spurs work the phones trying to find him a new home.

If they want to bring back a bigger salary, San Antonio could package Sochan with other expiring deals. When the Spurs acquired Kelly Olynyk last offseason, his expiring contract worth $13,445,122 was seen as a valuable trade chip if San Antonio decided to make any consolidation deals at the deadline.

Harrison Barnes is on the largest expiring contract of the bunch at exactly $19 million. Barnes has been an extremely valuable veteran for San Antonio both on the court and in the locker room, but this week they decided he'd come off the bench for the first time since 2016.

Here are the different levels of expiring salary the Spurs could potentially send out:

Sochan: $7,096,231

Olynyk: $13,445,122

Barnes: $19,000,000

Sochan + Olynyk: $20,541,353

Sochan + Barnes: $26,096,231

Sochan + Olynyk + Barnes: $39,541,353

If San Antonio wants to bring in talent, they could use any or all of those expiring deals to match salary and send back some of their treasure trove of draft picks.

7 Future First-Round Picks

2026: Own pick, right to swap with ATL

2027: Atlanta's pick, unprotected

2028: Own pick, right to swap with BOS, top-1 protected

2029: Own pick

2030: Most favorable of SAS, DAL and MIN

2031: Own pick, right to swap with SAC

2032: Own pick

16 Future Second-Round Picks

2026: Own pick, right to swap with IND or MIA

2026: Via NOP or POR, unprotected

2026: Via UTA, protected 56-60

2027: Own pick, OKC, HOU, IND, or MIA swap rights

2028: Own pick

2028: Via NOP, unprotected

2028: Via MIN, unprotected

2029: Own pick

2029: Via NOP, unprotected

2029: Via LAC, unprotected

2030: Own pick

2030: Via SAC, unprotected

2030: Via CLE, unprotected

2031: Own pick

2031: Via Sacramento, unprotected

2032: Own pick

Potential Trade Targets

With all of those assets there isn't a trade that San Antonio can't do, but don't expect them to go nuts right now. The Spurs are still early in Wembanyama's ascent, and all indications are that they want to be patient and prioritize sustainable success over maximizing the chance of winning it all in the next three years.

It's much more likely that the Spurs will look for an affordable upgrade on the margins that sends out expiring salary and perhaps a few second-round picks. They could use a bit more shooting, and probably would want it to come from a bigger wing who can play alongside either Wembanyama or Kornet.

Let's start with the big swings, then delve into the more reasonable options.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis' looming departure from Milwaukee is the main story of the deadline, but it's pretty well understood that the Spurs aren't interested in depleting their war chest for him right now. There may be a slight chance the Spurs enter a Giannis trade as a third team, sending draft picks and expiring salary to Milwaukee in exchange for a player or two from Antetokounmpo's new home. However, guys like OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Bam Adebayo probably make even less sense than just getting Giannis.

Lauri Markkanen

Markkanen's size and outside shooting make him an intriguing player to pair with Victor Wembanyama, but the Jazz and the Spurs each have their reasons to avoid making this deal.

San Antonio would likely view Markkanen's contract as a non-starter. He has three years left on the ascending deal and will earn over $53.5 million in 2028-29.

Utah is in a situation where they pretty much have to tank this season, but they have a bright future beyond that and Markkanen is a big part of it. The Jazz are more likely to try to flip veteran center Jusuf Nurkic and his expiring deal worth $19,375,000, and the Spurs probably don't want to bring in a true center.

Michael Porter Jr.

MPJ is in the midst of a standout season after being traded to a rebuilding Brooklyn team. The Nets would be wise to cash in and deal him now when his trade value will be at its absolute highest, and there's no doubt that several playoff teams will be interested in his services.

Porter is averaging over 25 points , 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, hitting 40% of his nearly 10 3-point attempts per game. He'll make $40,806,150 next year in the final season of his contract, which will be the last year that Wembanyama is on his rookie-scale deal.

He's such a good player and basketball fit that it would probably make a lot of sense for San Antonio to bring him in for a year and a half and try to keep him away from podcast microphones, but the Nets asking price will probably be too high.

Trey Murphy III

If you're looking for the best long-term fit at the 4 for San Antonio, Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III is probably the guy. The 6-foot-8 25-year-old is a career 38% shooter from deep, hitting 36% on 8.3 attempts per game in the last two seasons. This year he's averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Murphy is a more versatile scoring threat than he gets credit for, and he's a stout, switchable defender. A starting five of Fox, Castle, Vassell, Murphy and Wembanyama looks balanced and scary, and the bench unit would still have plenty of juice.

Murphy's contract is fairly substantial with three years left on it, but not necessarily a dealbreaker. He's making $25 million this year, ascending to $31 million in the 2028-29 season. Bringing Murphy in might force San Antonio to make some difficult decisions sooner rather than later, but at about 17% of the salary cap it's a pretty reasonable deal for a player as good as he is.

A bigger problem might be that New Orleans seems unwilling to part with Murphy, at least unless they get a haul of first-round picks back in return. The Pelicans are said to feel the same way about Herb Jones, a fantastic defender who is younger, a worse scorer, and on a longer contract worth less money.

Nikola Vučević

If the Bulls are looking to move Vooch at the deadline, San Antonio would be a logical landing spot. The 35-year-old big man is averaging 17 points, 9 rebounds, and almost 4 assists per game while shooting 37.6% from deep. The 6-foot-9 floor spacer could play well off of Wembanyama and Kornet, with those guys helping to hide his defensive deficiencies.

It's fair to ask why the Spurs should add any defensive deficienciewouldn't need to commit to him beyond this playoff push. He's making $21,481,481 in the final year of his contract, and Chicago probably isn't going to get a first for him. If San Antonio could pick him up for a second or two, he could play an important role for them in the stretch run. It could also be worth checking with the Bulls on Jalen Smith and Ayo Dosunmu.

John Collins

Speaking of 6-foot-9 floor spacers on big, expiring deals, John Collins would be a perfect trade target for San Antonio. This year he's averaging 13.5 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 43% from deep for the Clippers.

Collins is younger than Vučević, adding much more upside as a lob threat and defender. Los Angeles could try to move his expiring $26,580,000 deal this week and duck under the tax line while picking up any sort of draft capital they can. They're currently over the line by $6,903,994, and San Antonio could offer a few different ways to help keep them out of the tax in a play-in year.

If the Clippers were playing like they were at the beginning of the year it would be a slam-dunk trade, but they're playing so well that they might prefer to hold on to him. He has been a perfect complimentary piece for the Clippers this year as they crawled their way out of the gutter.

Anfernee Simons

Simons is the smallest player on this list, but he's having a great season off the bench for a Boston team that's way better than anyone (except maybe Jaylen Brown and Joe Mazzulla) thought they'd be. The Celtics have already saved a ton of money on the luxury tax, but dealing Simons at the deadline could save them a hefty chunk of change.

San Antonio could be one of the only teams for whom it makes sense to take back Simons and his salary without getting picks from Boston.

Bobby Portis

If the Bucks are blowing it up, San Antonio should strongly consider sending a second or two to Milwaukee to bring in Crazy Eyes.

The Spurs would have loved to combine the best qualities of Jeremy Sochan and Kelly Olynyk into one forward who they could trust in the playoffs. Bobby Portis is an experienced veteran and excellent shooter, and he's also a solid defender who knows karate in the event that someone gets a little too physical with Victor Wembanyama.

The 30-year-old Portis is a 39% 3-point shooter for his career, and this season he's at a scorching 45%. He's an NBA champion with two affordable years left on his contract. Portis makes $14,521,414 next season, then has a player option for 2027-28 worth $15,597,074.

He won't cost too much in the way of cap space or draft capital, and he could be the missing piece for San Antonio's playoff push.