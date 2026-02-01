As the NBA trade deadline approaches, what are the best potential landing spots for San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan?

Marc Stein reported that San Antonio gave the 22-year-old defensive specialist and his camp permission to seek a new team via trade, and Michael Scotto at HoopsHype reports that multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring the former lottery pick ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

What should Sochan be looking for in a new basketball home if he is indeed on the move? Ideally he'll wind up somewhere with strong shooting, room in their wing rotation, and a chance for him to be part of their success in the short or long term.

READ MORE: Spurs Looking to Move Sochan Before Trade Deadline

Sochan would be valuable to any team that needs an injection of toughness, defense, and dirty work. There are plenty of those teams out there, and some may find additional value in the right to retain his services in the long term through restricted free agency.

Any team that trades for Sochan will acquire his restricted free agency rights, meaning they have the exclusive right to match any offer he signs in the offseason and bring him back. The Spurs could also package Sochan with the expiring contracts of Kelly Olynyk or Harrison Barnes to execute a bigger deal.

As with any trade, there are levels to potential deals. Here's the tier list:

Tier 1: 'Please Don't Send Me There'

Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Cole Anthony (50) looks to pass in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

No player wants to wind up on a struggling team where he doesn't fit with the roster, and that goes double for any restricted free agent who may end up stuck there. Sochan is a competitor and wants to prove himself, and there are a few teams where he'd get none of that.

Sacramento could probably use defense, but they could also probably use everything because the Kings are a perpetual disaster of their own making. Sochan wouldn't fit great with the rosters of the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans or Memphis Grizzlies as currently constructed, and if any of them blow it up he probably wouldn't find the best basketball opportunities in the rubble.

The best case scenario for Sochan if he gets sent to any of these places is that they let him walk in the offseason and he finds a better fit on a better team.

Tier 2: 'Spurs Would Never Do It'

Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Trades between rivals are rare, even more so in the middle of the season. Beyond any general animosity between the teams, these are all Western Conference foes that the Spurs are currently jockeying for position with.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets would be interesting basketball fits, but it would be shocking for San Antonio to send help to Los Angeles or the Denver team they're battling for the second seed in the West.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are another pair of teams that the Spurs probably won't be dealing with. Even if they were, they would fall into the next tier.

Tier 3: 'Too Much, Overly Redundant'

Nov 20, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sochan is a big, defense-focused wing who struggles to shoot the 3 and plays better as a screener and cutter on offense. Some teams have built their rosters by acquiring as many of those dudes as possible, and have other needs to address at this deadline and beyond.

The Minnesota Timberwolves need a point guard, and the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers have little reason to be interested. The Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic all have more sets of long arms and active hands than they can fit into the rotation. All seem to be unlikely landing spots for Sochan.

Tier 4: 'Good Fit, Good Trajectory'

Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first quarter at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While some teams are full with a 10-piece of wings, others could really use a drumstick or two to beef up their defense as they work to climb out of the doldrums.

The Brooklyn Nets might value Sochan long-term as a compliment to all of the guards they just drafted. The Chicago Bulls are hovering around .500 despite having one of the worst defenses in the league all season. That title belongs to the Utah Jazz, who pretty much need to tank this year but have a bright future beyond that built around Lauri Markkannen and Keyonte George, who went to Baylor the year after Sochan.

The roster construction in Utah shows a pretty optimal framework for Sochan, who will be optimized as a four in a lineup with shooting all around him. A big man who can pull defenders away from the basket will help offset his lack of floor-spacing, and if teams sag off he can punish them as a screener and handoff hub for long-range threats.

Indiana hopes to go right back to competing when Tyrese Haliburton returns, and the Pacers could see promise in that pairing. The Washington Wizards are trying to build a competitive team around Trae Young, and need to improve the defense by quite a bit. The Hornets are ascending thanks to the perimeter scoring trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

All of those teams could value Sochan as they work to turn things around, and he could find a place to showcase his talents and perhaps even find a new long-term home.

Tier 5: 'Playoff Piece'

Nov 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) goes up for a shot against Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half of the game at Mortgage Match Up Center. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Teams looking to add a gritty wing defender on an affordable, expiring-if-they-want-it-to-be contract ahead of a playoff push could be interested in picking Sochan up.

The Philadelphia 76ers might want to make a move on the margins, and will miss Paul George's defense down the stretch after his suspension. As the LA Clippers claw their way back into the playoff picture, they could use a bit of help on that end of the floor.

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are probably focused on the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but Steve Kerr and Eric Spoelstra are coaches that could find common ground with and extract meaningful performance from Sochan. Ditto for Joe Mazzulla in Boston, and the Celtics could be looking for frontcourt help and tax relief.

That brings us to the two teams that reportedly have interest in Sochan. Scotto reported that the Phoenix Suns have checked in and center Nick Richards came up in talks, but the Suns were reluctant to increase their luxury tax bill.

Scotto also reported that the New York Knicks have checked in on Sochan, but face their own financial hurdle in a potential deal.

"There was also trade chatter of a New York Knicks package of French forwards Guerschon Yabusele and Pacome Dadiet pitched for Sochan, but San Antonio was not willing to take on Yabusele’s $5.78 million player option for next season, league sources told HoopsHype.