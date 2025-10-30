Spurs vs. Heat Injury Report Rules Out Several Key Players
The San Antonio Spurs will look to extend their perfect 4-0 start when they face the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
Both teams are dealing with injury concerns, but the Spurs have been playing extremely well, even without some crucial parts of their roster.
San Antonio is doing just about as good as fans could ask for after an amazing start to the 2025-26 season, sitting atop the Western Conference standings next to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Spurs have now proven they can win even without several key rotation players, thanks to outstanding MVP-caliber play from Victor Wembanyama and strong contributions from their talented young core.
Latest Injury Updates
According to the NBA's official injury report, the Spurs have five players unavailable for Wednesday's contest against Miami. De'Aaron Fox (right hamstring strain), Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain), Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery), Jeremy Sochan (left wrist sprain), and Lindy Waters III (bilateral eye procedure) will all remain out.
The good news for San Antonio? The injury report shows no changes from their last game, which could be looked at as a positive early in the season.
The Heat come into Wednesday's game dealing with their own injury issues as well.
Tyler Herro (left ankle surgery), Norman Powell (right groin strain), Kasparas Jakucionis (right groin strain), and Terry Rozier (not with team) are all out, while Nikola Jovic is questionable with a right hip contusion. There will certainly be a lack of scoring punch for a Heat team that remains competitive under Erik Spoelstra.
Can the Spurs Get to 5-0?
With Miami shorthanded and San Antonio playing with confidence, the Spurs have a decent chance to improve to 5-0 because of the chemistry they've shown over the first four games.
The key will be continuing their early-season defensive intensity and letting Wembanyama do his thing offensively against Bam Adebayo. If the supporting cast can provide the same level of play they have through the first four games, San Antonio should be able to handle a banged-up Heat team.
Beyond Wembanyama's greatness, multiple Spurs players have stepped up in the absence of Kornet, Fox, and Sochan.
Harrison Barnes has provided veteran leadership, while rookie Stephon Castle has shown why San Antonio was excited to pair him with Wembanyama. Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie have also been key contributors on both ends of the floor, and rookie Dylan Harper has been sound and confident through the early part of the season.
The Spurs' defense has been the most impressive, with a 104.9 defensive rating, the best in the entire NBA. Their ability to protect the rim with Wembanyama and play team defense has been the foundation of their early success under head coach Mitch Johnson.
Tip-off at the Frost Bank Center is set for 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.