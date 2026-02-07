What's Next for Sochan and Spurs After Trade Deadline Drama?

SAN ANTONIO - Jeremy Sochan seemed out of it as he watched from the Spurs bench on Wednesday night, and it's hard to blame him.

Less than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, he sat in street clothes as rumors swirled that San Antonio was looking to find him a new team. He wasn't his usual high-energy self, weighed down by the reality that this could be the last time he sat there with his brothers in the only professional home he's ever known.

The Thursday deadline has passed, and Sochan is still in San Antonio. So what comes next for the 22-year-old defensive specialist, and for the team that selected him ninth overall in 2022?

There was some speculation that San Antonio might buy him out so he can seek a new team before the start of his restricted free agency this summer, but according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic Sochan isn't expected to negotiate a buyout and will likely remain with the team through the end of the season.

While it became clear that Sochan had fallen out of the Spurs rotation and likely didn't factor into their long-term plans, there was no reporting that he asked for a trade. The phrasing in Marc Stein's original report was that he and his camp had been given permission by the team to seek a new home.

If Sochan had a destination he liked lined up, the Spurs have shown in ther past that they're the kind of franchise that will do right by the players in these situation. It seems he'd prefer to ride out the rest of his rookie contract.

The Spurs have put most of their big young forward eggs into the basket of Carter Bryant, a springy 19-year-old who spaces the floor and has three more years left on his rookie deal.

Should Sochan indeed stay through the end of the season he may not find regular minutes, but he probably won't remain securely fastened to the bench as he was in the games leading up to the deadline. He'd been held out with what the team called a sore quad, but after Thursday's deadline he got upgraded to questionable.

At this point, it makes more sense for player and team if he can get some playing time off the bench in certain situations. He still gives San Antonio depth and versatility they might need down the stretch, and he'll be extra motivated to prove his worth in those minutes.

After a trade deadline where the Spurs made no moves and didn't add a third true center to the roster, Sochan could serve as a small-ball five on nights when Victor Wembanyama or Luke Kornet are out. Thursday against the Mavericks would have been a good opportunity with Kornet banged up, and he may miss Saturday's home rematch against the Mavericks.

Sochan played some backup center last year, and though he's undersized for the position he offers defensive versatility and plays an offensive style that fits with the role. He's best as a screener, roller, and handoff hub, and a little bit of run here could help him showcase his skills. He could also help with depth in the event that anyone on the wing misses time.

Another situation we could see Mitch Johnson use Sochan is when he calls a frustrated timeout and needs a bit more nasty on the court. If someone is getting loose on the perimeter, or San Antonio needs some energy on the glass or at the point of attack, they have a guy who will be chomping at the bit to provide those things.

The more he can show the skill and tenacity that made him a favorite among many Spurs fans, the better his market will be this summer. He could sign with a team that sees him as a strong fit, or the Spurs could potentially sign and trade him.

Is it possible that Sochan stays in San Antonio beyond this season? He'd have to make the most of any opportunity and become a key contributor for a team that makes a deep playoff run. Even then it would likely be a difficult financial decision for both team and player. Sochan can't think about any of that right now. There are 31 regular season games and likely the first playoff run of his career between now and the summer.

The only thing he can do is control what he can control and bring good energy. Fortunately, those are some of his biggest strengths.