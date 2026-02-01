Despite strong seasons to date by both De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, the San Antonio Spurs will only have one representative at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

Victor Wembanyama earned his first All-Star start and second career selection after ranking higher in fan voting, which counts for 50 percent of the total vote, than Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Players, select media make up 25 percent each.

READ MORE: Victor Wembanyama Earns First NBA All-Star Start

Castle finished just outside of the top 20 in Western Conference fan voting after placing 18th and 20th in the first and second returns, respectively. In his second season, the combo guard is averaging 16.6 points, five rebounds and seven assists — all improvements from a Rookie of the Year-winning campaign a season prior.

This season, Fox is averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3. Despite being a proven running mate for Wembanyama, he did not appear on either fan return.

After five starters were selected from each conference, NBA head coaches voted on the reserves from either side. Their results are as follows:

Western Conference:

Anthony Edwards (MIN)

Jamal Murray (DEN)*

Chet Holmgren (OKC)*

Kevin Durant (HOU)

Devin Booker (PHX)

Deni Avdija (POR)*

LeBron James (LAL)

Eastern Conference:

Donovan Mitchell (CLE)

Jalen Johnson (ATL)*

Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK)

Pascal Siakam (IND)

Norman Powell (MIA)*

Scottie Barnes (TOR)

Jalen Duren (DET)*

*First-time All-Star selection

James' 21-year All-Star starter streak was broken after the 41-year-old was not named a starter on Jan. 19, but he will keep his All-Star Game streak alive. Mitch Johnson, alluding to James' eventual retirement, couldn't help but smile:

"I was a freshman in high school the last time LeBron wasn't in the All-Star game," Johnson said. "That man's excellence over time transcends anything ... if this is the end of the road, I don't know if we'll ever see another (player) like him."

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson gestures in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This year, the NBA unveiled a new All-Star Game format — its second in two seasons. Players will be divided into three eight-player teams: two made up of American players (USA Stars, USA Stripes) and one consisting of the top international players (Team World).

The teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver appointing players if roster thresholds are not met.

Without Fox or Castle, the Spurs will only have Wembanyama representing them during the All-Star game, but Los Angeles will be flooded with Silver and Black. If the Spurs win against the Orlando Magic Sunday evening and the Denver Nuggets lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Johnson will join Detroit's J.B. Bickerstaff as an All-Star Game coach.

READ MORE: Can Mitch Johnson Coach All-Star Game?

Friday evening, Castle, Dylan Harper and David Jones Garcia will participate in 2026 Castrol Rising Stars — a four-team Round Robin tournament coached by former NBA greats. On Saturday, Carter Bryant will participate in the dunk contest.

His teammates will be ready to watch that event, especially.

"It feels like now he wants to make dunks because he doesn't want to let the hair go," Wembanyama said of Bryant. "It's good to see him have fun out there."

2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to run from February 13-15 at the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is set for 4 p.m. Central Feb. 15.