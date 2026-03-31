Wembanyama Drops Fastest Double-Double Recorded, Spurs Trample Bulls 129-114

SAN ANTONIO - Victor Wembanyama put up 41 points and 16 rebounds in a record-setting double-double as the Spurs trampled the visiting Chicago Bulls 129-114 on Monday night.

San Antonio's superstar is making a push for MVP, and he logged the fastest double-double since the NBA-ABA merger in just 7 minutes and 37 seconds of playing time. Stephon Castle almost had another triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

Asked after the game if he can see himself upping the aggression when the playoffs begin, Wembanyama answered affermatively.

"I can see it happening. I'll do whatever it takes," Wembanyama said.

This marks the Spurs' ninth win in a row, making them 25-2 in the last two months as they chase after the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. They're 57-18 for the season with just seven games to go.

Without Wembanyama's hot start the Spurs may have been in trouble in this one, as the execution and shooting left a lot to be desired out of the gate. Mitch Johnson called a timeout just 72 seconds in, and spoke afterward about what he wanted to see.

"Sense of urgency, sharpness," Johnson said. "I thought we got it at times, they respond to that time out, responded at halftime, but we didn't sustain it as much tonight as I wish, and we are capable of."

Things got more crisp as the game went on, and it certainly didn't hurt that when in doubt they could just throw the ball up to the 7-foot-5 lob finisher from another planet. San Antonio built their lead up to 29 at one point, making it five games in a row with a lead of at least 28.

In the fourth quarter, Wembanyama had the ball at the top of the key with 39 points and the shot clock winding down. He pumped, drove, and hammered it home with his left hand to reach 40 points for the seventh time in his career. It took him just 31 minutes.

"Thought he was in attack mode early," Johnson said. "I thought he tried to get to the rim. I thought we did a good job passing it to him."

41 points for Wemby



57 wins and counting for the Spurspic.twitter.com/52qqcie6JY — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 31, 2026

After starting the game ice cold from deep, San Antonio dialed it in and finished at 41% from beyond the arc. The Spurs won the paint 66-56 and dominated the second-chance points battle 28-12 after outrebounding the Bulls by 20. Six of Wembanyama's 16 boards came on the offensive end.

"It's been an emphasis," Johnson said of the rebounding. "It's one of those things where we just need to continue to emphasizing and celebrating it because it has been a big part of our offense. I think we let go of the rope there a little bit so it's good to see us back, making the intention and the commitment."

The Spurs will head out west for a quick road trip against the Warriors, Clippers and Nuggets before closing the season with a four-game homestand.