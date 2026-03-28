Spurs Bag Bucks 127-95 Behind Castle's Triple-Double, Wemby's Big Game

Second-year star Stephon Castle notched his fourth triple-double of the year, leading the Spurs to a 127-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon.

San Antonio's eighth-consecutive victory guarantees them a top-two seed in the Western Conference. Victor Wembanyama finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block in the win. Five Spurs outside of Area 51 scored over 10 points in the blowout win as San Antonio won the paint 58-28 and shot 40% from three.

Wembanyama said after the game that this type of win shows growth and maturity. According to Prime's broadcast, the Spurs are 14-1 this season when they face a team under .500 on the road. After early concerns that this young team could play down to their competition, that hasn't been the case.

The Spurs led wire to wire in this game, and they've held the lead for 98% of the last four games. They led by 38 against Milwaukee, and they've led by at least 28 points in each of the last four.

The connection between Castle and Wembanyama was on display from the opening tip. Wemby has started the past two games with a lob finish, and on the first play against the Bucks he flipped the script and found Castle on a cut when he set a screen and slipped past the defense.

Steph Castle with 22-10-10 on 13 shots



Prettay, prettaaaay goodpic.twitter.com/WYXZWnVSvP — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 28, 2026

Wembanyama's playmaking prowess featured prominently in this one, and Castle was a repeat beneficiary. On another play in the first quarter Wemby drove the lane and found his point guard in the dunker spot with a no-look, behind-the-back dime.

Can’t believe this counted as an assistpic.twitter.com/vtx9bYhA3d https://t.co/7J22AXMKA8 — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 28, 2026

Several of Castle's assists were lobs where he returned the favor to Wembanyama. The 21-year-old slasher is showing much more discernment and control in his playmaking than most people thought he'd have at this stage, or maybe any stage.

C’MON SONpic.twitter.com/gROKMMPNFG — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 28, 2026

As always, Wembanyama did some stuff in this game that was genuinely confusing to look at. There was one moment where he took a bump on the drive, tiptoed the baseline and went up for a layup. His momentum carried him past the side of the backboard and under the basket, so he made a mid-air adjustment to finish a crazy reverse. It didn't count, but it looked awesome.

What on earth is Victor Wembanyama😳pic.twitter.com/h0v5fx0GFN — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 28, 2026

Wembanyama only registered one block in this game, but spent his entire time on the floor discouraging driving Bucks from trying anything at the rim. The one block that he did get was initially called a goaltend, mostly because nobody is used to seeing a shot get blocked that high up in the air.

A lot of refs are gonna call Wemby for goaltending simply because they’ve never seen anyone reach that high beforepic.twitter.com/lPko49aE9J — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 28, 2026

The Spurs will return home from their three-game road trip for another opportunity to take care of business, hosting the Bulls on Monday night. They're still just two games back of the Thunder for the league's best record.