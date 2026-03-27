Wemby Overtakes SGA in Latest NBA.com MVP Ladder

Victor Wembanyama is making his case for the MVP award both on the court and with his words, and it seems some people are listening.

In this week's Kia MVP Ladder on NBA.com, Wemby has overtaken Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the top spot. With less than 10 games to go in the regular season, the Spurs are closing in on the Thunder for the league's best record.

Wembanyama recently reframed the debate about the award in his own image. When asked for his three best arguments, the 22-year-old said that defense is 50% of the game and he's the league's best defender. He added that his offensive impact goes beyond scoring buckets, and perhaps most interestingly he noted that his Spurs have dominated the defending-champion Thunder. While he didn't mention Shai, it certainly provides some contrast for voters to think about.

Some criticized Wembanyama for answering the question thoughtfully and honestly, saying that he should leave the debate to the talking heads. But by stating his case clearly and unapologetically, he gave those talking heads the talking points that turn this debate in his favor. His words dominated the discourse in the days that followed, and many media personalities left that conversation saying, "you know what, he's got a point."

"I think right now, it is still reasonable that there is a debate," Wembanyama said. "I want to make sure, my goal is to make sure there's no debate anymore at the end of the season."

Warriors forward and noted defense enthusiast Draymond Green said that he both hated and loved Wembanyama's address, and the fact that it was necessary in the first place.

"I tip my cap to Wemby for being willing to sit up there on that platform and say, 'This is why,'" Green said. "Not hide from the question. Not just assume they'll figure it out. No, they won't. I'm happy he's smart enough to know they won't figure it out. You don't help them see it, damn it they can't see."

"Wemby said, 'Defense is 50% of the game,' and it was like, oh, no one realized that? No one realized that 50% of the game we play is on that end of the floor?" Green said. "Everybody says he has a great point. Hello? You think? I hated that he had to do that for it to be said. All of a sudden, you turn on the TV and everybody is like, 'Actually, maybe Wemby is the MVP.'"

The consensus for most of the year has been that SGA is the clear-cut best player on by far the best team, the obvious MVP. He's still the favorite to take home the hardware. But as Wembanyama makes this late push, people are noticing. People who matter. As OKC's grip on the top seed slips and Wemby keeps leading a dominant Spurs team on both ends of the floor, the basketball world seems to be realizing that this race is far from over in the closing stage.