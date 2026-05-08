MINNEAPOLIS — The San Antonio Spurs arrived in Minnesota to a more frigid climate already waiting. Stepping into Target Center Friday morning confirmed their suspicions.

“We know it's going to be super loud in here," Devin Vassell said at shootaround, "(but) we're ready for the challenge. Ready to get this game going."

After dropping Game 1 at home, San Antonio responded with a 38-point blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves backed by better shooting from Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox to even the Western Confernece Semfinals series 1-1.

The bounce back was nothing short of expected for the young Spurs.

"I think we respond well to adversity," Stephon Castle said. "I think we've done that all year. I don't think we were too shell-shocked coming out of Game 1. We knew why we lost. We addressed it right away, and that's what carried us through."

Added Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, bluntly: "We got punked."

May 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half during Game 2 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards, still nursing a bone bruise after hyperextending his left knee in Game 4 of the Timberwolves' first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, faced a double team on a majority of his possessions. Coming off the bench subdued his impact, but Minnesota remains confident in its ability to utilize production elsewhere.

Edwards remains QUESTIONABLE for Game 3, joined by Ayo Dosunmu, who left Game 2 in the first half with right heel soreness and did not return. Donte DiVincenzo remains OUT with a Achilles tear suffered in Game 4 of the first round.

The Spurs, meanwhile, boast a clean bull of health. A familiar environment in Target Center poses a significant challenge as they look to steal back a game on the road, but a sea of smiles during shootaround suggested they aren't feeling it.

Vassell confirmed that suspicion, too.

“We don't want to put too much pressure on us," he said. "We already know what these games hold, but we like to keep it light."

Beyond injuries, here's everything you need to know ahead of Game 3:

WHO:

#2 San Antonio Spurs (1-1)

#6 Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1)

WHEN:

Friday, May 8 (Tipoff 8:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

HOW TO WATCH:

Amazon Prime Video

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Nothing to Report

MIN:

Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) - OUT

Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Ayo Dosunmu (heel) - QUESTIONABLE