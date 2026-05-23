Spurs Optimistic That De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper Will Play in Game 4 Against Thunder

SAN ANTONIO -- The Spurs have seen their backcourt full of stars limited by injuries in the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, but coach Mitch Johnson provided about as optimistic an update as one could hope for the day before Game 4.

At the Spurs' practice facility on Saturday, Johnson spoke candidly about All-Star De'Aaron Fox and impressive rookie Dylan Harper, who both came in to Game 3 questionable and played through their injuries. Fox seemed to reaggravate the right ankle sprain he suffered in Minnesota that kept him out of the first two games of the Conference Finals, but he returned to the floor and it sounds like he's on track to be ready for Sunday evening's crucial Game 4.

"They came out of the game, finished on their own accord. I took them out, so that's a plus," Johnson told reporters at the Victory Capital Performance Center the day after the loss. "And now we expect them ready to go, so those guys are giving us all they got, and I commend them and tip my cap, because they're competing their a** off, and they're not 100% and I would say that's probably hopefully where we hope it's going to be until it's not."

While Johnson spoke, Fox took the court and did some light shooting work. While he wasn't getting into a full lather or displaying the type of explosive movement that makes him a star, he wasn't wincing or limping either.

De’Aaron Fox getting some light shooting work on the court right now



Spurs coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged that both Fox and Dylan Harper are banged up, but says he thinks they’ll both be ready for Game 4 after finishing Game 3 pic.twitter.com/Cu0mz2tU5Z — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 23, 2026

"I feel alright, okay enough to play, so that's all that matters," Fox said in the locker room per video from the San Antonio Express News. "It’s definitely tough. I feel like it’s was a play that could’ve been avoidable, but at the end of the day it is what it is. Every team is dealing with something, every team's dealing with injuries, you chalk it up to that's the name of the game. Obviously it’s disappointing not being able to be 100%, but I'm able to be out there, so that’s all that matters to me right now.”

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, on playing through injury: “It’s definitely tough. I feel like it’s a play that could’ve been avoidable, but it is what it is. ... Obviously it’s disappointing not being able to be 100%, but I'm able to be out there, so that’s all that matters to me.” pic.twitter.com/QopZ6GuuSL — Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) May 23, 2026

Harper, meanwhile, played just 17 minutes off the bench after leaving Game 2 in Oklahoma City with a sore adductor.

In Game 3 the Spurs struggled a bit to get Victor Wembanyama the ball in dirty areas, and Johnson admitted that the injuries to his three-headed monster of a guard rotation have hampered those efforts a bit, especially against a great team like Oklahoma City.

"Vic creates our advantages for us more than anybody else, I think that's very easy to observe," Johnson said. "The way that we execute those advantages throughout the season has been the guards, mostly with the basketball in their hands, and just being blunt, those guys aren't 100% right now, so we have to adjust while not changing how we play, but understanding how we can continue to take advantage of those things."

After the game, Wembanyama shared his appreciation for his teammates' willingness to play through it and wished them well.

"It pains me to see them in pain," Wembanyama said. "I trust that they're going to be healthy soon and come back. They should take care of their health... like we did Game 1, we're gonna have their back."

Even with Fox and Harper not completely healthy, they made a positive impact being out there. The Thunder could no longer key in so aggressively on Stephon Castle, and the second-year guard did a much better job taking care of the ball in Game 3 with just a single turnover compared to 20 combined in the first two games.

"Obviously it helped," Castle said on Saturday. "With all we do on the defensive end and then having to initiate our offense, the way they guard, over time it does get tiring, so to be able to lean on each other, it definitely helps."

We'll know more about Fox and Harper's status for Game 4 when the Spurs release their official injury update on Saturday evening.

On the other side, Oklahoma City is dealing with their own injuries to key players. Star wing Jalen Williams missed Game 3 after another issue with the left hamstring that has caused him to miss most of the Thunder's playoff run, and Ajay Mitchell is also dealing with an unspecified injury.

"No update on either guy, I don't even know" Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Saturday when asked what Mitchell is dealing with. "I mean, I know, but I'm not giving an update on it. It'll be a listing tonight.”