OKLAHOMA CITY — One starter from each team was ruled OUT for the remainder of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, both dealing with apparent hamstring injuries.

Jalen Williams, who sat out six playoff games with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain before returning for Game 1 against the Spurs, exited the first quarter with 1:34 to play and did not return. The Thunder announced he would miss the remainder of the game with left hamstring tightness in the second half after Cason Wallace started in his place.

Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field in the regular season. Prior to Wednesday's Game 2, the All-NBA forward had scored 20 points or more in two of his three playoff appearances.

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, meanwhile, took several hard falls in the fourth quarter before making his way to the locker room with his jersey pulled over his face. He played 25 minutes, logging 12 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, two rebounds and three assists.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

San Antonio only cited Harper's "right leg" when announcing Harper would miss the remainder of the game, but it appears the point guard was favoring his right hamstring.

Announced by the league Wednesday, Harper earned a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie First Team after averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field. He received five third-place votes for the Rookie of the Year Award.

"The way he's able to get the paint (and) finish, I haven't seen it like that before," Devin Vassell said. "Truthfully. To think he's just a rookie and he's going to keep growing, keep getting better — the sky is the limit for him ... the league is in trouble for a very long time."

Harper was filling in for an injured De'Aaron Fox, who has yet to appear in the Western Conference Finals after re-aggravating his right ankle in Game 6 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fox was ruled QUESTIONABLE with right ankle soreness ahead of both games, but made the personal decision to sit out.

"This will be just kind of the world we live in," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said pregame, explaining that Fox's injury will likely persist for the duration of the playoffs.

Neither Williams nor Harper have received a return timeline. Oklahoma City took Game 2 122-113 to tie the Western Conference Finals 1-1 heading to South Texas.

Game 3 of the series between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder from Frost Bank Center is scheduled for Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. Central on NBC.