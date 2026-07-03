SAN FRANCISCO — For the first time since 2021, the San Antonio Spurs will roll out an NBA Summer League roster that doesn't feature a top-10 draft pick.

A four-season stretch of Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper representing the Summer Spurs comes to an end as Carter Bryant — the Spurs' promising sophomore — and rookie Tarris Reed Jr. headline the 2026 roster.

Led by coach Corliss Williamson, the team will play three games at the California Classic in San Francisco before heading to Las Vegas for NBA 2K27 Summer League.

Despite the challenge that arises from attempting to learn the tendencies of 15 other players in the span of just few minicamp practices, Reed, especially is looking forward to getting a basketball in his hands again. He's welcoming the inevitable trial and error.

"I feel like the three games we're about to play in San Francisco are going to be great," Reed began, "(for us to learn) how we try to play, where guys want the ball, how guys look to score, how guys pass and really get us ready for (Las) Vegas."

June 25, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) poses for a photo after his introductory rookie press conference at Victory Capital Performance Center. | Photo via @spurs on X, formerly Twitter

Williamson, too, isn't taking his first Summer League coaching assignment lightly. He's drawn on the Spurs' deep postseason run in preparation for the upcoming slate.

"These guys are anxious to be in the NBA," he said. "That gives you excitement as a coach. You get an opportunity to reteach some of the things you've done throughout the year."

Williamson joined Mitch Johnson's coaching staff ahead of last season after spending two years as an assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His arrival brought nearly two decades of coaching experience, including previous assistant stops with the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns, and head coaching experience at Central Arkansas.

Before coaching, Williamson played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Kings, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers. The 52-year-old is a two-time champion — he won the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2004 and an NCAA title with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1994.

Now, he adds summer skipper to his résumé ahead of his second season in San Antonio. From Summer Spurs minicamp, here are three things to keep an eye on:

1. Bryant Expected to Debut in Las Vegas

After averaging 8.5 minutes per game in his first playoff run, including all five games of the NBA Finals, Spurs rookie Carter Bryant is proving an age-old saying true: You can't have too much experience. Even if you're logging points and rebounds on the biggest stage.

Across 22 postseason appearances, the rookie averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. When the Summer League roster was released on Monday, he became the only active Spur — none of the team's four rookies have signed contracts with the team — to be listed.

He plans to use the time to gain leadership experience and hone his offensive skillset.

"We want him to explore his game a little more," Williamson said. "To get comfortable with some of the things that we asked him to do this year, and hopefully be better."

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) warms up before the start of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Day 1 of minicamp, Bryant assumed a lager leadership role, including over the Spurs' first-round selections, Tarris Reed Jr. and Jayden Quaintance. While Reed appreciated the insight from a player fresh off an NBA Finals trip, it didn't come without some shock value.

"It's crazy," Reed said. "I'm older than this dude, and he's (been) in the league a year."

While Williamson confirmed Bryant won't make his debut until the Summer Spurs reach Las Vegas, where he'll likely play just one or two games, his presence will be valuable in helping the group create chemistry as he continues to develop his own two-way prowess.

"(I've been) just talking to him about little tricks he can give me playing basketball at this level," Reed explained. "It's good having young guys being able to lead and step up.”

2. Quaintance Receives Injury Status Update

As of Friday, the only timeline Quaintance has received regarding his ongoing right knee recovery — the rookie tore his ACL and meniscus in February 2025 — is that he will not suit up for the Summer Spurs during the California Classic or NBA 2K27 Summer League.

The No. 20 overall pick appeared in just four games for Kentucky last season before injury management concerns sidelined him for the rest of collegiate career.

One additional procedure to "clean up: his meniscus remains before his rehabilitation can fully progress, leaving his timeline for training camp and the start of the regular season uncertain. Since drafting Quaintance, the Spurs have consistently emphasized that their priority is ensuring he returns only when he is fully healthy.

Despite being unable to participate on the floor, Quaintance has remained an active presence in preparation for Summer League. Williamson, speaking at minicamp on Monday, praised the rookie's approach while working alongside teammates and coaches.

"He's engaged," Williamson said. "He's here at every practice. He's engaged. Good young man. I like his talent. I look forward to seeing him for ... years."

3. Williamson Draws From Spurs' Finals Trip

The quick turnaround from the NBA Finals hasn't left much time for Williamson to reflect, but the coach believes the organization's postseason run offered lessons that can benefit its youngest players as they embark on their upcoming summer slate.

"Each game, each series was different for us," Williamson said of his NBA Finals experience with Big Team. "You're learning how to adjust things that you need to do differently ... playing with the lead against a better team ... just different things like that."

2026 #Spurs California Classic schedule (San Francisco):



- Friday, July 3: SAS vs. MIA (7 p.m. Central)



- Sunday, July 5: SAS @ GSW (6 p.m. Central)



- Monday, July 6: SAS vs. LAL (6:30 p.m. Central) — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) June 26, 2026

Williamson believes the experience extended beyond basketball. Navigating the intensity of the NBA Finals, from heightened expectations to the atmosphere surrounding the series, provided another layer of growth the Spurs hope carries into next season and beyond.

"Hust the experience of being there," Williamson began, "whether that's dealing with family, dealing with fans, crazy fans in New York or whatever the case may be. All that being in the Finals encompasses. I think that experience will definitely help us moving forward."

The Summer Spurs wil begin their Summer League slate at the California Classic against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on July 3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Central.