SAN ANTONIO — Brian Wright didn't try to hide it. He's not knowledgable enough to thoroughly break down Jayden Quaintance's return-to-play timeline.

"You rely on people much smarter than you," the San Antonio Spurs' general manager said, asked about the process of clearing Quaintance from a torn right ACL and meniscus. "There's a lot of analysis. There's a lot of trust, working with his representatives."

Quaintance, who suffered the initial tear in February 2025, may not be ready for the start of training camp. He may not be ready for opening night, nor Christmas Day. One more "clean-up" surgery on his meniscus remains ahead of him at an undetermined date.

Still, the Spurs made clear one thing after selecting him with pick No. 20 Tuesday night.

"He's someone that will have a long career," Wright said, "and we can help him get there."

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After a season in which the Spurs boasted among the deepest rosters in the league until the NBA Finals, when only one of their four backup centers were capable of logging meaningful minutes against a big-man tandem of Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns, their front office developed a draft night "type." Quaintance fit right in.

Standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, the Spurs swung for the rookie's upside as a rim-runner, offensive bruiser and defensive anchor. Should he remain healthy, he could crack Mitch Johnson's rotation as early as his first game.

At that point, Quaintance hopes he'll leave several other front offices wondering why they weren't willing to give him a chance to prove himself on the floor.

"Obviously, I didn't get to show everything I could do ... last year," Quaintance told local media on Zoom. "I didn't get to show that I could go and be one of those top guys."

In his limited run time for the Kentucky Wildcats last season, Quaintance averaged just five points and five rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field.

The rookie returned from his bad knee on Dec. 20 after transferring from Arizona State, but played only four games before injury management concerns forced him to ride the bench for the rest of the season. That time, he said, offered him a new perspective on basketball.

"(I learned) how to support when you're not on the floor," Quaintance said. "How to still be an asset, still root for your teammates and still make an impact."

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts with St. John Red Storm guard Jaland Lowe (15) in the second half at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kentucky's March Madness party concluded after two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Quaintance watched as his teammates experienced their own highs and lows, mourning a season they felt could have gone farther. Then he put his eyes on what was next.

The rookie expects for his skillset to transfer well to the NBA. And having watched San Antonio, he enters the league with high expectations once he's healthy.

"They like to switch a lot," Quaintance said. "I'm a very sociable defender. I can guard multiple positions ... that's one thing that will be able to make us stand out."

The Spurs already boast a strong defensive corps of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Carter Bryant, Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet. Adding Quaintance, they feel, is another step in the right direction. Beyond their willingness to wait for Quaintance's recovery, the Spurs lucked out with his injury in an unconventional way.

"He's just scratching the surface as to what he could be," Wright explained. "Had he not been hurt, he's probably not sitting there (at pick No. 20). We think as we continue to build this out ... there's a lot of room for him to continue to grow."

Some of Quaintance's new teammates already look forward to the partnership.

"He's got his head right on his shoulders," said Tarris Reed Jr., the Spurs' other first-round draft pick . "When I was a freshman, I was nowhere like that. He's really mature."

In the coming weeks, San Antonio will have Quaintance spend more time with its medical staff with the goal of setting a date for surgery and planning a path forward. For Quaintance, joining a group of young talent feels equally familiar and comforting.

The Spurs, still not subscribing to any belief that they're "ahead of schedule" like the rookie's upside. They've made clear the lengths they're willing to go to maximize it.

"(The) said their priority is making sure I’m 100 percent," Quaintance said. "I'm trusting the medical staff, that they’re going to put me in the best position to be successful.”