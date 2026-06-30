SAN ANTONIO — Julian Champagnie has missed nine 3-pointers in a game before. Twice. Some nights, six misses come before the first make. His response remains unchanged.

"I just keep shooting," Champagnie said, citing a philosophy he's lived by since arriving to the San Antonio Spurs at the tail end of the 2022-23 season.

For the better part of three seasons, the Spurs have watched that same mentality extend far beyond the 3-point line. They watched Champagnie defend, rebound and accept whatever role was asked of him en route to a spot in Mitch Johnson's starting lineup.

Monday afternoon, they rewarded him handsomely for his efforts.

After the Spurs declined his team option for the 2026-27 season, Champagnie agreed to a new three-year, $45 million contract to remain with the team through the 2028-29 season. The deal marks an average annual raise of $12 million — the largest of his career.

"I want to be here," Champagnie said while the Spurs were in Brooklyn, N.Y. in February. "I love it here. Love my teammates, love the coaches, love the front office, love everybody."

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) are introduced before the start of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Champagnie's deal ensures the Spurs will keep one of their most proficient rebounders and shooters at home next season. The 25-year-old led the team in 3-point shooting percentage (40%) among players who averaged at least one attempt per game.

He finished second place on the team in rebounds per game (5.8) behind only Victor Wembanyama, and logged a career-high 11.1 points per game in addition.

"He's one of the most impeccable (guys) on the team," Victor Wembanyama said, asked about his teammate. "There's very few (negative) things you can say about his performance and attitude. For me, he's embracing his role in a perfect way."

Champagnie's journey to this point wasn't linear. After going undrafted out of St. John's, he signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in Fall 2022 before being waived on Valentine's Day. Two days later, San Antonio offered another opportunity that came with a developmental blueprint. That's when the forward got his first taste of "Coach Pop."

"You have a niche," Popovich told Champagnie upon arrival. "You can shoot the basketball ... but you've got to work on defense and become a complete player."

As the Spurs transitioned from rebuilding around Victor Wembanyama to competing for an NBA championship, Champagnie held up his end of the bargain.

Despite rapid changes to team personnel, Champagnie's responsibilities remained consistent. He defended multiple positions, rebounded well and spaced the floor, which allowed him to become a full-time starter in lieu of Harrison Barnes in February.

Johnson praised the journey he saw Champagnie walk to get there.

“He was a guy that really wanted it so bad," the coach explained. "He wore his emotions on his sleeve, and, at times, rode the roller coaster of outcomes."

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) reacts in the second half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Champagnie started every game during the Spurs' perfect February, helping San Antonio climb toward the top of the Western Conference while playing the most efficient basketball of his career. Some nights, he led the team in scoring. Others, he was asked to stand in the corner while defenses loaded up on Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox or Stephon Castle.

The latter nights allowed him to understand his role even more humbly.

"That's what we take pride in," Champagnie said. "Anybody on any night can be the leading scorer or be the best player on the floor. We do our best to find him and get (him) shots."

Late in the regular season, Champagnie added to his impressive Spurs résumé by surpassing Danny Green for the most made 3-pointers in a single season in franchise history, finishing with 195. Rather than take the credit, he spread the wealth again.

"I give all the credit to my teammates," Champagnie said.

Johnson, meanwhile, spent much of the season doing the opposite. While the numbers reflected Champagnie's strong shooting, the Spurs' coach repeatedly praised the areas that rarely draw headlines. It may be his favorite part of coaching him.

"He's been an absolute unsung hero," Johnson said. "Julian's been an integral part of our team defense, team rebounding, and all that leads to us playing fast."

If speed is the goal, the Spurs have several more seasons of it to look forward to. Champagnie signing a new deal on Monday came as no surprise.

With Wembanyama and Castle expected to command maximum rookie extensions over the next two seasons, the Spurs likely structured Champagnie's three-year deal to fit within their long-term financial plans — he could earn more money in Year 1 than in Years 2 and 3.

Even after bringing back Harrison Barnes and accounting for its rookie class, San Antonio projects to remain roughly $20 million below the luxury tax while maintaining flexibility to continue improving its roster using a pair of cap exceptions to round out its roster.

In other words, bringing back Champagnie didn't break the bank, it ensured reliable shooting for the foreseeable future and it continued an underdog sharpshooter's story.

Serendipity or not, Champagnie received a lucrative pledge of faith from the Spurs.

“Being a good person has been one of the things that’s pushed me ahead," Champagnie told Spurs On SI. "I’m coachable. I’m likable. I’m going to go and do everything you ask me to do. I might not be the best at everything, but I’m going to try. That’s just ... me."