OKLAHOMA CITY — Mitch Johnson leaned against the wall of the San Antonio Spurs' team hotel Tuesday afternoon and spoke the truth: He had no clue whether De'Aaron Fox would play in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I trust him," Johnson said, claiming no input on the decision. "He'll tell us."

Fox, who reaggravated his right ankle in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals in Minnesota, was listed QUESTIONABLE for Game 1, but participated and spoke at shootaround as if he intended to play. Johnson doubled down on that optimism pregame.

Dylan Harper got the start. He learned the news with 60 minutes to tipoff.

“Treat it like every game," the rookie explained of his mindset after Fox was ruled OUT. "(I went in) with the mindset of being me. Being in attack mode all the time.”

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) in the fourth quarter during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Harper finished the evening with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals, setting a Spurs franchise record in the latter department. If not for Victor Wembanyama, he'd have been the star of the show in the Spurs' Game 1 victory.

Instead, the Frenchman logged 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks to secure a 1-0 series lead on the night he watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win his second MVP Award.

“That young man has a rare desire to step into every moment that’s in front of him," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "He’s going to attack those moments ... he has some rare, God-given ability. He puts in even more work and preparation into maximizing that."

Fox remains QUESTIONABLE ahead of Game 2. Should he play, the Spurs will lean on his fresh legs as they attempt to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander for the second straight contest. In Game 1, the guard logged 24 points on 7-for-23 shooting from the field — his lowest scoring performance while playing at least 36 minutes since Christmas Day.

If Fox sits again, the Spurs will stick to the same plan that silenced Paycom Center for the first time of the postseason. Harper will be a catalyst in such an effort.

His mindset echoed that of his teammates; they've preached it all season.

“We’re just going to keep on fighting," the rookie said. "There are obviously lapses where we could have done stuff better, but ... I think when we have a great group of guys who are fighting for each other, it opens up everything and allows us to win games like this.”

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's Game 2:

WHO:

#2 San Antonio Spurs (1-0)

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1)

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 20 (Tipoff 7:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Okla.

HOW TO WATCH:

NBC and Peacock

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

De'Aaron Fox (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC:

Thomas Sorber (ACL) - OUT