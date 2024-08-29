Spurs Forward Jeremy Sochan Unharmed After Crashing Porsche on Texas Highway
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was involved in a car accident last weekend when his lime green Porsche 911 collided with a guard rail on a Texas highway. According to a report by TMZ Sports, the incident occurred on August 24 at the I-10 and Loop 1604 intersection.
The San Antonio Police Department's accident report details that Sochan, 21, lost control of his 2019 sportscar, causing it to slide into the left side of a guard rail. While speed was noted as a contributing factor in the crash, officials confirmed that no criminal charges are being filed against the player. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the incident, and Sochan emerged without any injuries.
Now in his second NBA season with the Spurs, Sochan has been a key contributor on the court. In the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 74 games, starting 73 of them, and averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Known for his versatility, Sochan’s development has been closely followed.
The cause of the accident remains unclear, and while speeding was mentioned in the report, it's uncertain whether Sochan was driving above the speed limit at the time of the crash. As he recovers from this off-court incident, the Spurs and their fans will undoubtedly be relieved that their young star is safe and unharmed.