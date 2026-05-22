Western Conference Finals Game 3: Live Updates, Stats As Spurs Look to Retake Advantage vs. Thunder

The Thunder and Spurs are set to add another chapter to their already epic Western Conference finals on Friday night, with control of the series up for grabs in San Antonio.

With the series tied at 1–1 after the sides split in Oklahoma City, Friday’s game represents a chance to take a decisive advantage for both sides, and will put one team just a pair of wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

In Game 1, Wembanyama dominated and urged the Spurs onto an unlikely victory in double overtime. In Game 2, the Thunder responded, getting physical with Wemby on defense and relying on some fantastic performances off the bench to even the series.

Follow along with all the Game 3 action as it happens below.

How we got here...

Game 1: Spurs 122, Thunder 115 (2OT)

Game 2: Thunder 122, Spurs 113

The Spurs and Thunder took somewhat different journeys to the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City won eight straight games to start its title defense, sweeping the Suns and Lakers to set up the showdown against San Antonio. Meanwhile, the Spurs have had to battle a bit more, needing five games to finish off the Blazers and six to take down the Timberwolves.

The Thunder’s undefeated run in the postseason came to an end in Game 1, when the Spurs rallied to win in double overtime and shock the OKC faithful. Suddenly, the thought of back-to-back championship seasons felt in doubt. But the Thunder responded with a gritty performance in Game 2, notably led by Isaiah Hartenstein’s physical defense on Victor Wembanyama.

We’ll see how both sides adjust tonight.

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