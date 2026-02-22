Victor Wembanyama Says He’ll Compete in Dunk Contest ‘One Day’ After Highlight Slam

The NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest needs saving and 7'5" phenom Victor Wembanyama could be the one to save it.

Highlight slams are the status quo for Wemby, but he was on another level Saturday night in the Spurs’ 139-122 win over the Kings with a handful of awesome dunks, none better than a double-pump slam he threw down after getting past Sacramento big man Maxime Raynaud. Wembanyama had 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in San Antonio’s eighth win in a row.

After the game, he was asked about the highlight dunk and why he wasn’t in last week’s Dunk Contest. Feeling good after the win, Wemby said, “I mean, I’ll be in the dunk contest one day.”

After delivering a highlight-reel dunk, Wemby has his sights set on a future NBA Slam Dunk Contest 😮 https://t.co/mTqCTYjlzD pic.twitter.com/1QYkb6G2s1 — NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2026

We’ll have to see if he follows through. NBA stars have previously committed to the Dunk Contest to no avail once push comes to shove. Zion Williamson said he’d participate in 2024 if he was selected as an All-Star, which didn’t work out. Most notably, LeBron James publicly exclaimed his commitment to the 2010 Dunk Contest, which never panned out.

At this year’s All-Star weekend, Hawks wing Jalen Johnson said he’d partake at some point—another All-Star currently on the hook. The signature All-Star Saturday event has largely fell flat over recent years. Mac McClung provided the dunk contest with a bit of a renaissance over the past few years, but he didn’t compete this year as the event largely disappointed.

The NBA hasn’t been able to get its stars to compete, likely due to fear of injury as well as failure in the age of social media. Another dynamic was McClung’s recent dominance with higher-tier players potentially fearful of losing to a player who has spent the majority of his professional career in the G League. With McClung out this year, the player pool didn’t receive any star power. Jase Richardson, Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes and the new dunk champion Keshad Johnson made up the event.

If Wembanyama is serious, the Dunk Contest would undoubtedly get some immediate juice.

