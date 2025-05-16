Steve Kerr Shares Honest Take on His Remaining Tenure as Warriors Head Coach
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr still has a year left on his contract, so he's not going anywhere yet. But with star Steph Curry's deal expiring after the 2026-27 season and four NBA titles already under his belt, you have to wonder if he has considered hanging it up.
Kerr was decently candid but did not commit to one timeline or another when he was asked Friday how he views his future in the NBA (as well as how tied that future might be to Curry's).
"At this point, I'm year to year," he replied. "I love my job. It's so much fun. ... I loved every second of this year. I love my job. But I know where the team is, I know where the organization is. So I'm perfectly comfortable just going year by year at this point."
Kerr signed a two-year extension with the Dubs in February of 2024. And although that deal does not cover the final year of Curry's, it seems extremely unlikely that the coach would dare leave before his star guard.
So do with all that what you will. It sounds like he'll definitely have the option to stick around beyond his current contract, should he want it. And so long as Curry is still in the locker room, I'd bet he will.