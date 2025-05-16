SI

Steve Kerr Shares Honest Take on His Remaining Tenure as Warriors Head Coach

Kerr has one year left on his current deal.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on May 16, 2025.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on May 16, 2025. / Anthony Slater / X / Screenshot
In this story:

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr still has a year left on his contract, so he's not going anywhere yet. But with star Steph Curry's deal expiring after the 2026-27 season and four NBA titles already under his belt, you have to wonder if he has considered hanging it up.

Kerr was decently candid but did not commit to one timeline or another when he was asked Friday how he views his future in the NBA (as well as how tied that future might be to Curry's).

"At this point, I'm year to year," he replied. "I love my job. It's so much fun. ... I loved every second of this year. I love my job. But I know where the team is, I know where the organization is. So I'm perfectly comfortable just going year by year at this point."

Kerr signed a two-year extension with the Dubs in February of 2024. And although that deal does not cover the final year of Curry's, it seems extremely unlikely that the coach would dare leave before his star guard.

So do with all that what you will. It sounds like he'll definitely have the option to stick around beyond his current contract, should he want it. And so long as Curry is still in the locker room, I'd bet he will.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA