Suns Owner Makes Staunch Promise to Fans After Disappointing Season
After a disappointing season in which they went just 36-46, the Phoenix Suns made a major move this week in firing head coach Mike Budenholzer. It's the third time in as many years that the team has fired their head coach, and as owner Mat Ishbia alluded to at an end-of-season press conference on Thursday, it's not the only change they're set to make.
"Not happy with the season," he told reporters in Phoenix. "With that being said, we’re going to make some changes. As the owner, my job is to make those changes and do things differently. Because what we just tried and did over the last 2.5 years has not been as successful as we hoped ... We will make changes."
Ishbia also went on to make quite the pledge to Suns fans:
"I promise you we will win championships, with an S at the end."
Certainly a high bar for a franchise that's yet to win a title since its inception in 1968.
After four straight postseason appearances and a trip to the NBA Finals, the Suns—despite rostering three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal—missed the NBA playoffs this season for the first time since 2019-20. They'll now embark on a journey with a fourth head coach since Ishbia bought the team in 2023, with more changes potentially on the horizon.