2 Suns Who Can Help Fans Forget Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns went 36-46 last season, missing the play-in tournament. The Suns, led by Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are no longer the same team.
Phoenix, which is no longer a title contender, now has other things to build. Devin Booker is the star player, and there is a hodgepodge of players around him who are looking to prove themselves.
Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks will lead the Suns this season. Green and Brooks started for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this past season, the Houston Rockets.
Without Durant, Phoenix will have to replace his scoring to try and prove it can play with pace and be successful.
Here are two candidates to provide an instant impact for the Suns this year.
Can Jalen Green Prove He Is a Star?
Green, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is expected to be the Suns' second-leading scorer. Booker is the team's point guard which means that Green should be able to settle in at shooting guard.
If Booker can't play at any point, Green, who has elite athleticism, should be able to fill in.
The Suns are expecting Green to be available for the team's road trip of the season, as he is yet to appear with his new team. Green said in an article with The Players' Tribune he believes in what the Suns can accomplish.
"I got a team out in Phoenix who wants me to be me," Green said. "I get to play alongside one of the best in the game in Book. It’s another opportunity to build a winning culture. Another opportunity to show people how deep my love for this game really is."
Dillon Brooks Will Be a Fan Favorite with Suns
There is a new villain in town.
You may not have liked Dillon Brooks before, but he is sure to become someone fans will love and appreciate. If the Suns are successful this season and make the playoffs, Brooks will certainly be a big reason why.
The 6-foot-6 wing shot a career-best 39.7% from three in 2024-25 with the Rockets. Brooks has steadily improved his shot and will have plenty of chances to knock down shots next to Booker.
He made 3-of-4 threes in the Suns' preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers Oct. 3. He scored 18 points in his team's 132-127 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 10.
Without Brooks, the Suns would have a very different level of physicality and intensity. He will bring it each game.