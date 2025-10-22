3 Bold Phoenix Suns Predictions for 2025-26 Season
Welcome to the 2025-26 NBA season, Phoenix Suns fans.
It's an exciting time as basketball is officially back in the Valley - and before tip-off, the staff of Phoenix Suns On SI each gave a bold prediction before the year begins:
Brendan Mau: Devin Booker makes the All-NBA Second Team
After a disappointing season by his measures last season, Booker is poised to bounce back in a big way for the Suns.
Without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, it is clear that Booker is Phoenix’s No. 1 option and with no true stars around him anymore, Booker could average close to 30 points this season.
Booker is also coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 7.1 assists and showed he can continue to be a great playmaker in the preseason, which could lead to another career year in assists especially without a true point guard in the starting lineup.
If Booker ends up leading the Suns to a playoff spot, he will be a lock for an All-NBA team, but his stats should be good enough regardless with the situation around him and in new coach Jordan Ott’s system.
Trevor Booth: Koby Brea earns rotation spot for Suns
The Phoenix Suns acquired the rights to the No. 41 pick from the Warriors, Koby Brea, in the seven-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets.
Brea is an elite shooting prospect. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton graded him as a top-20 prospect, and many writers believe he is the steal of the draft. Phoenix needs contributors next to Booker, who will start at point guard to begin the season.
The Suns saw guard Collin Gillespie contribute, earning a standard contract. Could Brea be next? He will earn a spot in the rotation and keep it down the stretch of the season.
Donnie Druin: Khaman Maluach Makes All-Rookie Team
Maluach isn’t a starter… for now.
We all know the health of Mark Williams is TBD heading into the season for both short and long-term purposes. While he’s extremely talented, we’ll wait until we see it until we believe it when it comes to his availability.
Enter Maluach, who impressed in every bit of preseason action we saw him in. Considered a “project” by many analysts, the No. 10 overall pick just might have the runway cleared for him to play more minutes than projected in his rookie season.
If we get anything close to what was promised, not only did the Suns get a steal - they got a defensive monster that brings the energy on both sides of the floor.
He can be one of the best players from this class.