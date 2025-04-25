4 Realistic Trades for Suns, Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The next three months could be the most consequential in the history of the Phoenix Suns - after the previous three summers felt the same.
This time, the seasons of disappointment have caught up to the organization, and an overhaul is likely to occur in many ways.
Among the changes that are to happen is the likely conclusion of the Kevin Durant saga in the Valley - the two sides are reportedly set to work together to find a new home for the NBA legend ahead of 2025-26.
NBA insider Marc Stein spilled some news earlier in the week pertaining to the aforementioned - as he named the four franchises that are most likely to make a trade for Durant - the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs are the current leaders in the clubhouse.
Here are four trade packages that could be realistic in the coming weeks from each franchise that is supposedly in the race to acquire Durant's services:
Minnesota Timberwolves
T-Wolves Receive: Durant
Suns Receive: Julius Randle, Rob Dillingham, 2028 First Round Pick
Phoenix could continue to be competitive with the addition of Randle, while Dillingham is a fascinating development project for the next head coach.
New York Knicks
Knicks Receive: Durant,
Suns Receive: OG Anunoby, Tyler Kolek, 2026 First Round Pick
This is a significant amount for the Knicks to cede in order to acquire Durant, but a Durant/Jalen Brunson/Karl-Anthony Towns trio may be too intriguing to pass up on in an effort to jump into the legitimate contenders tier in the Eastern Conference.
Miami Heat
Heat Receive: Durant
Suns Receive: Kel'el Ware, Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, 2030 First Round Pick
This trade would work if Phoenix releases Vasilije Micić and Cody Martin to get under the second apron - they could get creative and aggregate a second contract to ultimately seal the deal.
Ware is possibly the most intriguing prospect that Phoenix could get in a trade, while Miami should be enamored with the idea of teaming Durant up with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
San Antonio Spurs
Spurs Receive: Durant
Suns Receive: Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes, 2027 First Round Pick (Via Atlanta)
This is likely the most well-rounded potential package that the Suns could receive - acquiring two proven players that fit a new timeline along with Barnes and a pick is quite the haul.
The Spurs could also rise into true contention by pairing Durant alongside De'Aaron Fox and a healthy Victor Wembanyama - this could be a win-win deal.