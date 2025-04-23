Insider Reveals Teams to Watch for Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- The more time passes, the more it feels as if the Phoenix Suns will eventually move on from Kevin Durant.
While Suns insider John Gambadoro has previously left a bit of wiggle room when it comes to a possibility that Durant and Phoenix can reconcile, a 36-46 season tends to point to a trade eventually materializing
NBA insider Marc Stein has been frequently divulging information surrounding the Suns in recent weeks - and it continues here with Durant.
Stein goes into detail about the trade partner that Phoenix prefers to engage with - the Houston Rockets, and the franchises that are realistically more likely to be the ones to ultimately make a deal with.
Stein on the Rockets' situation:
"Phoenix undoubtedly (and badly) wants the Rockets to want Durant to try to get back some of the Suns' precious draft capital that Houston controls: Namely first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 as well as first-round swap rights in this June's draft. Yet the Rockets' messaging all season has been consistent: When they do make their next big-swing trade, in the offseason or otherwise, they prefer to target players closer in age to their current core players."
While Houston could eventually end up changing course and entering trade conversations in the future, it seems as if a younger star will be the focus for the two seed in the Western Conference - that isn't necessarily ideal for the Suns, who would love to have at least one of their own picks returned alongside a massively intriguing collection of prospects.
The four franchises that have been linked most frequently to Durant - none of them are surprising following revelations that have come out in recent months:
"Minnesota, New York, Miami and San Antonio rank as the most frequently cited potential Durant suitors. League sources, in particular, have been pinpointing the Timberwolves and Knicks depending on how their postseasons play out."
ESPN insider Shams Charania had previously revealed that Minnesota had attempted to engage the Suns in trade conversations at the deadline in February - the T'Wolves teaming Durant and Anthony Edwards up would make much sense for the new ownership group that is lead by Alex Rodriguez.
Minnesota could offer a solid package based around a combination of Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, and Julius Randle as well.
The Knicks are currently tied in a first round series with the Detroit Pistons - a series loss would very likely cause fans and the front office to hit the panic button.
While players such as OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Mitchell Robinson can be offered in a trade, the Knicks don't hold any overtly high-ceiling prospects or draft picks - New York would likely lag behind the rest of the mentioned franchises despite undeniable intrigue that Durant playing in Madison Square Garden would bring.
Miami has been enamored with the idea of acquiring Durant since at least 2019 - where they lost out on the former MVP's services to the Brooklyn Nets. Miami could offer Kel'el Ware among useful veteran-laden contracts,
San Antonio is perhaps the most intriguing option - the Spurs can offer quality players that fit the current timeline (Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan), veteran contracts that the Suns can take on (Harrison Barnes), and a quality draft chest.
Teaming Durant up with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox could instantly boost the Spurs into the upper echelon of contenders in the West - while the Suns could be set up nicely for a future that will continue to be built around Devin Booker.