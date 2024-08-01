Analyst: Suns Roster Still Needs Work
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were vastly limited in how they could upgrade their roster this summer, though many believe the organization did a fine job taking lemons and making lemonade.
The Suns - despite whispers earlier ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft - kept their star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker together.
Phoenix re-signed the likes of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale this offseason while also adding another presence down low in Mason Plumlee with two point guards (Tyus Jones/Monte Morris) who excel in taking care of the ball and limiting turnovers.
Championship parade? Not quite, especially in a brutal Western Conference - though the overall feeling in the desert is the Suns did improve.
There's still work to do according to Bleacher Report, who named the Suns as one of ten teams in the league who need to bolster their roster after free agency.
"There were, admittedly, a lot worse ways for this summer to play out than how things actually went for the Suns. For a club with no maneuverability and a glaring void at point guard, walking away with both Tyus Jones and Monte Morris feels like the greatest kind of good fortune," wrote Zach Buckley.
"Saying that, this offseason did little to alleviate the major concerns about this club's depth. Or about its flexibility at the 5 spot. It's hard to complain about spending minimum money on Mason Plumlee, but he doesn't exactly up the team's defensive versatility.
"The Suns only just assembled the Devin Booker-Kevin Durant-Bradley Beal trio last summer, but you already wonder about its viability. There is a ton of injury risk and not a lot of defense within that core.
"This is also a hugely expensive roster that has Phoenix well above the second apron and restricted with almost any kind of player movement. The Suns say they're in an enviable position, but once you look past the sizzle of their three stars, you worry about the substance of this squad as a whole."
The Suns hope to surpass their 49 wins from the 2023-24 regular season, though playoff success ultimately will dictate if Phoenix had a satisfactory output in Mike Budenholzer's first year in charge.
The Suns might not be done adding talent once the season begins either, as Phoenix could utilize trade chips such as Jusuf Nurkic or Josh Okogie near the trade deadline if needed.