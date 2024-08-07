Analyst: Point Guard is Suns' Best New Weapon
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are just weeks away from what promises to be one of the more intriguing training camps of any team in the NBA following an eventful offseason that included a new coaching hire, an injection of rookie talent, and some quality minimum contract free agent signings.
Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Jalen Bridges, Mason Plumlee, and Monte Morris all have "instant impact" appeal to some degree - but one name stands out above the rest.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes the newest member of the franchise - Tyus Jones - is thebest new acquisition of them all, and for good reason:
"Squandered possessions plagued the Phoenix Suns offense all of last season. Only six teams finished the year with a higher turnover rate, and they were 28th in the same category during fourth quarters.- Favale on Jones signing
"Blame can be ascribed to a number of factors. The absence of a conventional floor general stands out most.
"Except not anymore.
"Bagging Tyus Jones at the minimum is the mother of all steals. Possession management will never be an issue with him on the floor. He has notched an assist rate north of 25 with a turnover rate below nine in each of the past three years. Michael Jordan is currently the only player on record with as many such seasons under his belt."
The signing doesn't come without concerns, however.
"Jones' arrival does exacerbate Phoenix's overkill of non-wings. We know he'll start. But will he close? Either way, there will be an awful lot of defensive pressure on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in lineups that include a traditional big," Favale claimed - and the grievance does have merit.
This is more of a serious question surrounding the wings on the Suns' roster - as the players in the room tend to have similar builds/roles/play-styles.
Jones facing questions as to whether he'll be a closer late in games is more of a testament to the overall talent at the guard ranks - him being an option to be a "steadying presence" for an offense that struggled to close games last season is just a luxury - and that was recognized immediately after the concerns.
"This does nothing to dull the significance of Jones' signing. The Suns' stars must commit to getting up more threes to capitalize on his kick-outs. That's doable. Jones' passing to rollers, from basically every level, is ridiculous. He also tends to hold the ball less than you realize and does a great job exiting the lane off his own passes.- Favale on what Jones brings to the Suns
"Pepper in the 42.2 percent he just shot on spot-up threes, and Phoenix is getting a weapon that elevates the offense both in tandem with and independent of its stars."
The benefits of having Jones are clear - he's a proven stationary shooter. He doesn't turn the ball over. He is phenomenal in the pick-and-roll game, along with kick-outs. He is a great spacer and very aware of the flow of the offense at all times.
Jones is virtually the optimal fit in Budenholzer's offense - it should be extremely exhilarating to see how he can help make life easier for the Suns' big three - particularly Kevin Durant - in 2024-25.