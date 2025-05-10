Are Potential Suns Targets Realistic?
PHOENIX -- A month has passed since the conclusion of the 2024-25 season for the Phoenix Suns, and the organization - now headlined by GM Brian Gregory - are paying close attention to the fates of franchises that actually qualified for the playoffs.
Those said fates could directly correlate with both how much interest and what offers the Suns could receive in a potential trade involving Kevin Durant.
Rumors have run rampant since the trade deadline in February - with several huge names becoming mainstays in conversations around the league.
Below are four names that have been the subject of speculation or rumors over recent weeks - and if the mentioned players are actually realistic targets as the summer quickly approaches.
Trae Young: Not Realistic
It's fun to think about the dynamic upside that a Phoenix offense with Young and Booker would have - but the likelihood of it actually happening are slim.
Even if Young and the Hawks eventually decide to work on a trade, the current overhaul going on in Phoenix doesn't necessarily 'align' with the play style of the point guard.
The Suns would also be unable to make a trade without offering Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal - Durant is unlikely to seek out Atlanta as a destination and Beal has one of the least movable contracts across the entire NBA.
Do not expect a Booker/Young pairing to happen.
Jalen Green: Realistic
Green is certainly an option for the Suns - if the front office decides to pursue that route.
Green has a contract that is specifically structured to be easily movable, while also being the most clear-cut option that the Houston Rockets have to making the salaries work in a Durant trade.
Green may not fit what the Suns are looking for in a roster, but could end up being a consideration at the very least if Houston does in fact opt to pursue the 15-time All-Star.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Not Realistic
Suns fans certainly can - and probably should - be dreaming about the possibility of bringing the future hall of fame talent to the Valley.
First off, there are currently no indications that Antetokounmpo will ask for a trade out of Milwaukee, and the Bucks won't be keen to move the franchise icon unless a trade request is made.
Ultimately, the lack of assets and the likelihood that Durant would be disinterested in a move to the Milwaukee Bucks makes a potential trade a pipe dream - simple as that.
Julius Randle: Realistic
Randle is likely the centerpiece of a trade that would send Durant to the Minnesota Timberwolves - it would be a necessity for the Wolves to ship the multi-time All-Star out for salary matching purposes.
While Randle may not be a long-term solution for the Suns, his recent inspired play in the postseason could grab attention of the front office and coaching staff in Phoenix.
The University of Kentucky product could serve as a co-star alongside Booker while also raising the floor of a Phoenix team that is looking to climb out of mediocrity.