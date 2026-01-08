Suns Guard Set to Earn Well-Deserved Contract Update

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have been a pleasant surprise to begin the 2025-26 season due to a variety of factors.

It's impossible to ignore the job done by first-year head coach Jordan Ott while notable names such as Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks have paved the way for Phoenix's 22-15 start.

Yet an underrated piece to the puzzle continues to go unnoticed — across the national landscape at least — but some good news is set to arrive on his contract.

Jordan Goodwin Set to Have Contract Fully Guaranteed

Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) looks on as he plays against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Suns guard Jordan Goodwin is expected to have his entire contract guaranteed:

"I expect the Phoenix Suns to fully guarantee Jordan Goodwin's contract today. In late June, the Lakers picked up their team option on Goodwin’s $2.35MM contract for the upcoming season, which carried just a $25K guarantee," wrote Gambo.

"Phoenix inherited Goodwin’s full contract via the waiver claim. He has been a huge rotation piece and key to their success averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in 21.8 minutes per game."

Goodwin, coming off the bench for Phoenix, has been a tough task for opposing teams on both ends of the floor as a guard who practically is able to do everything from scoring to rebounding.

In nearly 22 minutes per night this year, Goodwin is averaging 9.3 points to pair with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

According to Stat Defender, Goodwin's 2.4 steals per 36 minutes ranks sixth in the NBA.

Most Steals Per 36 Mins For The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 500 Total Minutes Played) :



1. Dru Smith — 3.3

2. Cason Wallace — 2.8

3. Jalen Suggs — 2.7

4. Javonte Green — 2.5

4. Keon Ellis — 2.5

6. Jordan Goodwin — 2.4

6. Ron Holland II — 2.4

8. Kevin… https://t.co/F6lBBJGdZ1 pic.twitter.com/z6lvd92UEb — Stat Defender (@statdefender) January 8, 2026

“He’s been showing it all season. We've been saying he just has a knack for the basketball and it's a skill," Booker said of Goodwin earlier this year.

"He has a way of finding it without being the tallest or strongest or most athletic out there. He's a true example of finding your way to be effective. He doesn't need the ball in his hands, but when the ball is in his hand, he's comfortable."

Goodwin recently set a Suns record for most rebounds grabbed by a guard off the bench in a single game with 15.

"Love everything he is about, what he brings every single day. His spirit really, really helps our group," Ott said on Goodwin.

Goodwin, in his second stint with Phoenix, is making the most of his new opportunity and has helped the Suns beyond expectation this season.

The Suns are back in action on Friday against the New York Knicks.

Latest Phoenix Suns News