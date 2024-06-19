Buy/Sell Latest Suns Rumors: NBA Draft + LeBron
The Phoenix Suns are embarking on what could be the most consequential offseason in franchise history following hiring Mike Budenholzer as head coach and restructuring some of the front office that was previously in place.
Now, as we move into the personnel phase of the offseason, general manager James Jones and governor Mat Ishbia have a pressing task to tangibly improve the roster with the absence of ample tradable assets.
The rumors surrounding the Suns currently are enough to keep the Suns as among the most talked about teams over the next several months as well - but which ones actually have steam to them?
Rumor #1: LeBron James... to Phoenix?
The rumors surrounding the current Los Angeles Laker star and a potential match in the Suns have heated up over recent weeks, behind the conspicuous private workout with his son Bronny.
LeBron's agent Rich Paul threw water on the fire this morning, however, stating that his client would not sign with Phoenix for the minimum contract of just under $3 million dollars in 2024-25.
Conventional wisdom should lead fans to believe that this was always an extremely remote possibility. LeBron sacrificing nearly $50 million would be an absolute seismic decision on more than one front, but the speculation, connecting the dots, etc have made it at the very least an interesting conversation.
The interesting subtext of the statement from Paul is... why did he need to publicly shut down the Phoenix rumor/confirm that Los Angeles isn't a shoe-in to retain his services?
It could just be the straight truth, but the agent business is one that is all about posturing at the end of the day.
Verdict: Buy that James won't sign with Phoenix for minimum, sell that he wouldn't take a meeting. He ultimately will return to L.A. in all likelihood though.
Rumor #2: Suns Stay in Draft and Make Pick
Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro spoke up on Monday, stating that he believes the intention of the Suns is to either stay at number 22 and make a pick, or trade the pick to acquire an extra one to acquire two prospects.
This follows months of speculation surrounding the availability of the pick, with some in the industry believing Phoenix would dangle the pick and a contract to get a veteran rotational piece.
The thought process behind keeping the pick makes sense, as there are several players that appear to be nice fits in coach Budenholzer's system - despite the general disdain for the class.
The Suns seem poised to take one (or two) players on this draft, instead of putting all the eggs in the basket of minimum contracts - as they did last season.
Verdict: Totally buy the notion that the Suns want to add youth into the program.
Rumor #3: Tyler Kolek is Suns' Top Target
Sam Amick of HoopsHype fueled rumors over the weekend that the Suns had "zeroed in" on Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek in the draft, which was corroborated by others in succession.
Kolek could be what the Suns need, but Gambadoro also cleared the air on the Marquette point guard - saying he believes the interest is real, but the "locked in" nature of discourse is premature.
While Kolek is certainly a pro-ready player that can step in and contribute right away, it feels as if there are too many moving pieces to feel confident that he will be the pick next Wednesday night.