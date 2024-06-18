Suns Insider Addresses Draft Rumor
Phoenix Suns fans have some draft information with local credence behind it now.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro took the second segment of yesterday's Burns and Gambo show to address recent that developed over the weekend in regard to the Suns focusing on Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek with their 22nd overall pick.
Gambadoro did confirm the Suns "like" Kolek and he would be "in consideration" at pick 22, but also believes the "shoe-in" nature of the fit is overblown - he believes that there could be prospects the franchise prefers a bit more at that spot.
"Yes, I can tell you the Suns like him. That is a name that I think you have to keep in mind for the Phoenix Suns. But I do think people are overestimating how much the Suns like him," said Gambadoro, who says No. 22 might be a little early for Kolek to go.
Kolek, 23 years young, has recently picked up steam as a legitimate option for the Suns in the draft as previously mentioned.
The star PG led Marquette to two of the more successful seasons in program history in 2022-23 and 23-24, as one of the nation's best "table-setters", while also being a crafty scorer in the half-court.
Kolek joins DaRon Holmes, Kel'el Ware, Carlton Carrington, Yves Missi, Kyle Filipowski, and Isaiah Collier as a lengthy list of prospects that have been linked to Phoenix over the last several weeks.
Kolek might have more physical limitations compared to virtually everyone else that could be on the Suns' radar, but his passing ability and utter craftiness with the ball in his hands makes the possible selection an interesting discussion come draft night.
Gambadoro also claimed the Suns moving down a few spots to pick up an extra player or pick along with Kolek is possible, on top of ultimately being of the belief that the front office is looking to add a rookie with the pick in comparison to moving it for an available player.
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is set for Wednesday, June 26.