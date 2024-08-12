Could Devin Booker be Next Olympic Star?
PHOENIX -- The 2024 Paris Olympics are now in the rearview - and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was instrumental in the gold medal run.
Roughly a year after informally committing to play whatever role necessary to bring another gold back to the U.S., Booker fulfilled his promise - as he averaged north of 11 PPG behind elite efficiency while also playing inspired defense.
The future faces of USA Basketball are up in the air - as LeBron James has all but confirmed 2024 is his last Olympics, Steph Curry will be 40 at that stage, and teammate Kevin Durant has been noncommittal.
This certainly opens the door for Booker, who has now been a key cog in two gold medal runs. He brings the natural high-end scoring upside that the U.S. actively seeks in the typical "top dog" players - which have included Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade in the past.
He also has the track record in FIBA play that competitors such as Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum haven't accrued yet - he has proven to be a reliable contributor in any role in two runs.
Booker is a virtual lock for the team nonetheless - and being able to represent Phoenix roughly 400 miles away will be of great importance to him as well.
"We got Phoenix all over. We have three on the women's team also so we're well represented. It's a basketball town and we want to put the city on the map. No better way than winning gold," Booker said in an interview just over a week ago.
Booker has always embraced Phoenix. The city has embraced him just as much. The 2028 games being in L.A. make the possible story all too perfect.
It would be special for the player who could end up being synonymous with the Suns becoming the top player on a global superpower team.
Booker being the best player and face of Team USA in four years is entirely conceivable - it would be even more special if he was to do it on U.S. turf as a member of the Suns.