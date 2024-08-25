Defense is Suns' Biggest Question This Season
PHOENIX -- We are officially less than two months out from the Phoenix Suns opening regular season play, and now is the typical spot in time that teams begin to get evaluated once again - nearly two months after free agency commenced.
The Suns have a handful of questions to answer when the 2024-25 season gets underway - and Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report chose one that stood above the rest - can the defense overachieve again?
"Tyus Jones and Monte Morris are probably the two most reliable game-managing point guards of the last several seasons, and they'll help organize the Phoenix Suns offense, making life easier for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.- Hughes on Suns' defensive concerns
"Those two will also present undersized targets for opponents to attack, and switching schemes might not be viable at all. Concerns about Jusuf Nurkić's lack of lift have been around for a while, and even as he's produced elite Defensive Estimated Plus/Minus figures (we're talking 90th percentile or better) in six of his 10 career seasons, including last year, it somehow still feels as though he's vulnerable in space against quick guards and lob-catchers.
"Durant is a year older, Beal probably can't hold up to a full season of two-way play given his injury history, and Phoenix's backup bigs—Mason Plumlee and Bol Bol—aren't celebrated stoppers.
"The Suns finished a surprising 12th in defensive efficiency last year, and they'll need to be at least that good to be taken seriously as deep-postseason threats."
The point guard addition has quelled turnover concerns and the historically poor fourth quarter performances, though the question regarding Phoenix's defense already peaked under this arrangement is very valid.
They finished 13th in defensive rating last season, and didn't do much to address the core issues outside of drafting a pair of rookies who may not see much NBA game action in 2024-25.
The metrics like - if not love - Jusuf Nurkic in the regular season, but his lack of athleticism post leg injury has haunted teams he has played for come playoff time for some years now. Mason Plumlee and Bol Bol are passable defenders in a vacuum, but neither should be counted on to be anchors.
Kevin Durant is coming off of one of his strongest defensive seasons as a pro - but it would be irresponsible to allocate the same responsibility on that end to him this season.
Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Tyus Jones, and Monte Morris all project as replacement-level defenders at best - all of them are beyond their peaks on defense - perhaps outside of Booker.
Lastly, Royce O'Neale, Josh Okogie, and Ryan Dunn form a solid defensive wing rotation, but two of the three have offensive limitations that currently make it difficult to justify a lineup spot.
The Suns' defense could once again overachieve in the regular season, but could it hold up over the course of a playoff run?
That's a question that will hopefully be answered one way or another in the coming months.