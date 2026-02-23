Depleted Suns Forced Into Starting Lineup Change vs Blazers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be facing a plethora of key injuries tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers on the second game of a back-to-back.

Devin Booker (right hip strain), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Grayson Allen (right knee/right ankle injury management), Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Cole Anthony (not with team) are all out tonight for Phoenix.

The Suns (33-24) are extremely limited on guard depth with all these injuries, although Jalen Green (right hamstring injury management) will be playing, and could be rolling out some very interesting lineups tonight against Portland (27-30), who will be without its second-leading scorer in Shaedon Sharpe (left calf strain), but will have Deni Avdija, who was a game-time decision with low back injury management.

Phoenix is 2-0 against the Blazers this season, but will have to try to overcome all of these injuries tonight.

Suns' Starting Lineup vs Blazers

With the long list of injuries Phoenix is facing, the Suns will roll with their 20th different starting lineup tonight:

Collin Gillespie

Jalen Green

Ryan Dunn

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

This will be Dunn's first time in the starting lineup since Nov. 21, as he will be filling in for Brooks, who is sidelined indefinitely with his fractured left hand he suffered in yesterday's double overtime thriller against the Orlando Magic.

How Suns Look to Overcome Injuries

Phoenix has had unfortunate injury luck all season long, and Brooks' fractured hand is the latest example of this.

Brooks had previously not missed a single game because of injury since early November and really spearheaded the gritty style of basketball Phoenix wants to play.

Not only will he be out for a bit, but Goodwin, who is one of the best defenders off the bench in the league, was also injured against Orlando and could miss some games.

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke pregame on Phoenix trying to keep its same style of basketball without Brooks.

"The identity doesn't change. Play the same style," Ott said. "Our defense is gonna have to be better, offense is gonna have to be better. Our margins different, possession game was huge last night. Will be a game tonight with how these guys play.

"We're just gonna have to find new ways as things continue to progress. Jalen (Green) working to sink back in into the fold and then whatever we have for that night, whatever it takes, kind of like this group has done, we'll find those solutions."

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 6:00 p.m. MST.

