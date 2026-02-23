Suns Reveal Final Statuses of Jalen Green, Grayson Allen vs Blazers

PHOENIX -- After Jalen Green (right hamstring injury management) and Grayson Allen (right knee/right ankle injury management) were listed as questionable for the Phoenix Suns for tonight's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix has revealed the final statuses of both players.

Green will be available tonight, while Allen will not be suiting up for the Suns on the second game of a back-to-back after Phoenix's wild double overtime win over the Orlando Magic yesterday, adding to an already loaded injury report.

Both players were game-time decisions, as the Suns wanted to see how they felt after going through their pregame warmups.

"Both of them feel pretty good outside of the general soreness, not only back-to-back, but guys that haven't played a ton over the last couple of weeks, so trying to feel that out all out, but they're going to go through the warm up to see exactly where they're at," Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame.

Jalen Green (right hamstring injury management) getting in his pregame work before tonight’s game against the Blazers. Suns will determine if he’s playing tonight based on how he comes out of it pic.twitter.com/CAZZhdzEpx — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) February 22, 2026

Devin Booker (right hip strain), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Cole Anthony (not with team) were all listed out earlier today for the Suns.

Green, who has been limited to just nine games this season because of a hamstring strain and hip contusion and had not played a single back-to-back, played a season-high 37 minutes in the victory and hit a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to help Phoenix (33-24) snap a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Allen also came up big in both overtime periods and recorded a team-high 27 points in 33 minutes in his first game back after a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and right knee sprain.

The Blazers (27-30), who will be without their second-leading scorer Shaedon Sharpe (left calf strain), still have their lone All-Star Deni Avdija listed as questionable with low back injury management going into tonight.

More on Suns' Injuries

The Suns and Blazers were both missing key players in their latest matchup on Feb. 3 with Booker, Green and Avdija all out due to injury.

Phoenix ended up picking up a 130-125 road win over Portland even without its two top players behind 30 points and 10 assists from Collin Gillespie.

Overcoming adversity has become a constant theme for the Suns all year long, and they will need to continue do so now with Booker sidelined at least another week, Brooks out indefinitely after breaking his hand last night and Goodwin also out after straining his calf yesterday.

With Allen additionally ruled out tonight, the Suns will be the most short handed they have been all year and will likely have to resort to some very interesting lineup combinations.

Ott discussed his team's mindset with the injuries after the win over the Magic.

"We talked about it yesterday as a group, and then we talked about it halftime. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves," Ott said on the injuries postgame.

"{Opponents] surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares, and the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group. So we just got to find the solution. I thought tonight, especially that third quarter initially, that really allowed us to get that gap that we needed all those points at the end."

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 6:00 p.m. MST.

