Final NBA Mock Draft: Who Lands Where?
The 2024 NBA draft is just three days away, and the Phoenix Suns own the 22nd pick going into Wednesday night.
What will the Suns do? Will they trade up? Trade down? Trade the pick for an established player?
One more mock draft before festivities begin on Wednesday:
1. Atlanta Hawks - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
The Hawks are reportedly deciding between Risacher and Donovan Clingan.
They ultimately choose to select the prospect who has a perceived higher ceiling.
2. Washington Wizards - Alex Sarr, C, France
Sarr's floor feels as if it is number 2. The Wizards get a player who can be a franchise cornerstone.
3. Houston Rockets - Reed Sheppard, PG/SG, Kentucky
Sheppard is supposedly in strong position to be selected in the top four - the Rockets select him in an attempt to speed up the retooling process.
4. San Antonio Spurs - Stephon Castle, PG/SG, UConn
Castle feels like a quality fit in Gregg Popovich's system. This could be a good pairing.
5. Detroit Pistons - Donovan Clingan, C, UConn
The Pistons' reported interest in gauging the trade market of Jalen Duren makes Clingan a more palpable option here.
6. Charlotte Hornets - Matas Buzelis, SF, G-League Ignite
Buzelis joins Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Mark Williams as blue-chip pieces in Charlotte.
7. Portland Trail Blazers - Cody Williams, SF, Colorado
Williams has one of the widest ranges in this draft, but goes even earlier than expected.
8. Spurs - Dalton Knecht, SG/SF, Tennessee
Knecht once again feels like a seamless fit in the Spurs' system around Victor Wembanyama.
9. Memphis Grizzlies - Ron Holland, SF, G-League Ignite
Holland goes to an optimal situation with his status in NBA circles now in question.
10. Utah Jazz - Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky
Dillingham possibly slides more than he should, but ends up somewhere that he can truly develop.
11. Chicago Bulls - Devin Carter, PG/SG, Providence
Carter would figure to be in the Bulls' long-term plans, along with Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Isaiah Collier, PG, USC
OKC general manager Sam Presti continues to operate with the "best player available" mindset - and gets a stud to run the second-unit offense.
13. Sacramento Kings - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
Ware would bring Sacramento something new to the table as an understudy to Domantas Sabonis.
14. Portland - KyShawn George, SF, Miami
Portland acquires another prospect with an untapped ceiling.
15. Miami Heat - Tristan Da Silva, SF, Colorado
The "Heat Culture" adds another quality shooter and versatile defender in pursuit of making it back to the finals.
16. Philadelphia 76ers - Terrence Shannon, SG, Illinois
Shannon is cleared of all legal charges - and gets placed in a strong situation off the bench in Philadelphia.
17. Los Angeles Lakers - Jaylon Tyson, SG/SF
The Lakers add another athletic wing that brings spacing to the floor.
18. Orlando Magic - Jared McCain, G, Duke
Orlando adds a quality shooter to a roster that is sorely lacking it.
19. Toronto Raptors - Tidjane Salaun, PF, France
Toronto takes a shot at a raw prospect in the midst of a rebuild.
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Nikola Topic, PG, Serbia
Cleveland ignores Topic's status for the upcoming season, prioritizing the long-term.
21. New Orleans Pelicans - Carlton Carrington, PG/SG, Pittsburgh
Carrington could be a huge steal here and very well could become heir apparent to C.J. McCollum.
22. Phoenix Suns - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
The Suns' interest in Missi is now widely known. Phoenix takes a chance on the center as it is a huge need and Missi could very well be the best player available here.
23. Milwaukee Bucks - Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette
Milwaukee and Phoenix are the two franchises that have been linked to Kolek the most - he stays in the city where he played in college.
24. New York Knicks - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Edey slides more than expected, but winds up in a quality situation.
25. Knicks - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
Furphy should fit right in with the Knicks.
26. Wizards - Kyle Filipowski, PF/C, Duke
Filipowski's limited athleticism is hard to ignore at this point of the first round.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
Dunn would bolster the already strong Wolves defense, but his jump shot is certainly a concern.
28. Denver Nuggets - DaRon Holmes, PF/C, Dayton
Holmes reportedly has a draft promise from Denver, and he could be the steal of this draft.
29. Raptors - Tyler Smith, PF, Ignite
Toronto takes another prospect that may need time to develop.
30. Boston Celtics - Baylor Scheierman, SG, Creighton
The recent NBA champs utilize this pick to acquire another lethal 3-point shooter.