Suns Lineup Gets Surprising Boost Ahead of Pelicans Game

The Phoenix Suns will have starting center Mark Williams available for tonight's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williams was ruled questionable earlier today due to right knee injury management after playing in last night's win over New Orleans.

He hasn't played in a back-to-back all season, so the news was a bit surprising given his prior injury management history. We'll see if he'll be a starter or if Oso Ighodaro/Nick Richards take Williams' typical spot.

Opening tip is slated for 5:00 PM MST. Grayson Allen and Jalen Green remain out for Phoenix while Ryan Dunn was also questionable before being ruled out.

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams arrived to Phoenix via trade during the 2025 NBA Draft, and though he's always been regarded as a talented big man, his injury history has held him back.

The Suns' staff has done a strong job of keeping Williams healthy this season, as he's been available and impactful during Phoenix's 17-13 start to the year.

That was the case last night, as Williams poured in 24 points and 13 rebounds to help the Suns escape with a win.

"The game was a little bit ugly down the stretch, but really it's just finding a way to win. It wasn't pretty but I'm glad we were able to do it," Williams said post-game.

Williams has started 23 of his 26 games played this season, averaging 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per night.

"Every night, even back to back, three in four, we're going to consider everything that we get," Suns coach Jordan Ott previously said on handling Williams' health.

"All intel we get, all information, and it's always going to be a conversation. We can talk about it, but until we talk to the athlete, and talk to our group, then we'll make a decision."

Their strategy thus far has paid off.

Suns vs Pelicans: Round 2

The Phoenix Suns move into tonight hoping to complete the sweep over New Orleans during their road trip to end 2025. The Suns would emerge to 3-0 in their season series with a win over the Pelicans tonight.

Though New Orleans has just eight wins on the year, they're playing teams extremely tough -- and Phoenix found that out last night as the Pelicans nearly upset the Suns at Smoothie King Center.

Can Devin Booker drop another 30-point performance and will the Suns to a win? He just might have to.

