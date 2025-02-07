Grades: Suns Had Disaster Trade Deadline
PHOENIX -- The trade deadline has come and gone for the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns.
A season that began with so much promise and optimism after making changes that should have translated to more success relative to last season has descended into chaos.
The franchise was unable to make any significant moves to improve their current or future outlook - and past mistakes could be finally catching up to them in a substantial way.
A comprehensive grade of the moves that both were completed and didn't cross the finish line below:
Trading 2031 First-Round Pick: D
This overall verdict for this trade that was made multiple weeks ago was fluid depending on what they did with the three picks that came back in return.
Now, after striking out on a "home run" move, the Suns have to revisit all avenues possible to make a major upgrade this off-season after striking out currently - the 2031 pick could end up being wildly valuable down the road and this move cannot be in vain.
Inability to Acquire Jimmy Butler: F
This is directly tied into buyer's remorse for the Bradley Beal trade that was completed less than two years ago.
Beal's talent and potential fit with the franchise was met with warm reception at the time - with the package that was sent to Washington in the trade under consideration as well.
At this stage it feels like the Suns would have been better off riding into last season with Chris Paul and the multiple second round picks that were traded - it would have given them substantially more flexibility to be in position to get a deal such as bringing Butler to Phoenix across the finish line.
Now, Phoenix is stuck in neutral, there is no possibility of Butler joining the franchise over the summer, and there is potential fallout that extends well beyond this singular failure - the very public nature of the saga can be extremely damaging moving forward as well.
Kevin Durant Debacle: F
This is possibly the worst decision the franchise has made in quite some time.
If reports are in fact true that the Suns were close to trading Durant to the Golden State Warriors behind his back - this could open up Pandora's box in the future.
This could ultimately fracture trust Durant previously had with the organization and could lead to an uncomfortable summer ahead - the publicity of this saga could haunt them for years to come, especially when it comes to prospective free-agent signings.
Jusuf Nurkic Trade: B-
This trade was fine - Nurkic had clearly become dead weight on the roster and unloading the contract became the top priority after striking out on Butler.
Attaching the first round pick to get the deal done could potentially hurt, but the second round selection coming back could ultimately be in a similar range.
Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic both have non-guaranteed deals for the 2025-26 season as well, so Phoenix can theoretically get below the second apron by not bringing either back this summer.
This was very clearly the best move the franchise made through this saga - as virtually every other decision that was made could - and possibly will haunt the franchise for years to come.