Anthony Edwards Highlights Suns vs Timberwolves Injury Report

PHOENIX -- On the second night of a back-to-back for the Phoenix Suns tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota has a very notable name on injury report heading into the matchup.

Anthony Edwards was listed out last night against Phoenix with right knee soreness for the Timberwolves (41-27). Naz Reid (right shoulder contusion) was originally questionable, but is now listed as available.

Both players were active for Minnesota's 116-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, although Edwards, who had 19 points, was questionable heading into the game.

The Timberwolves have gone 6-4 without Edwards, who is averaging a career-high 29.5 points per game, this season.

As for the Suns (39-29), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) are still out.

Grayson Allen (left knee soreness) is doubtful, while Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) is questionable.

Allen, who has been dealing with right knee and ankle injuries as of late, landed awkwardly on his left knee in the first quarter last night's 120-112 loss to the Boston Celtics, but ended up playing in the second half and said postgame "the plan right now" was to play against Minnesota, although that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

"It was a super weird. I went into a very deep flexion," Allen said to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. "Probably as deep a flexion that I've gone into in 20 years. Twisted it a little bit. it was a really weird position, but I don't there's anything seriously wrong with it."

Highsmith, who was signed by Phoenix last month from the buyout market, has only played five games this season after undergoing meniscus surgery in the offseason. He had his best game of the season last night against Boston with 16 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting and four rebounds.

Major Stakes on Line for Suns vs Timberwolves Matchup

The Timberwolves are two games ahead of the Suns in the standings as the sixth seed in the Western Conference going into tonight, as Phoenix has struggled to move out of the top play-in spot for a long time now.

The Suns already own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Timberwolves having won the first two matchups of the three-game season series.

Both teams enter tonight on cold streaks with Phoenix blowing leads down the stretch in each of its last two games and Minnesota having lost four of its last five games.

"Huge (game). We need it bad. Need all the games right now. Especially a team that's in front of us in the standings. We've got to go get this one tomorrow," said Suns guard Jordan Goodwin after the loss to the Celtics on tonight's matchup (via Rankin).

The Suns already caught a huge break with Edwards being out after he scored 41 and 40 points in the first two meetings against them this season.

Minnesota has a more difficult strength of schedule the rest of the year, so a win tonight could make a huge difference with 13 games remaining after tonight for both teams.

Tip-off is scheduled for shortly after 5:00 p.m. MST.