Injury Report: 2 Crucial Suns Questionable vs Spurs

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report ahead of the final matchup of their six-game road trip tomorrow night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Grayson Allen, who missed last night's 116-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with left knee soreness, is questionable, while Royce O'Neale, who has not missed a single game this season, has also been added to the report as questionable with left knee soreness.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) remain out for the Suns (39-30), who have lost three games in a row.

Suns Face Difficult Matchup Trying to End Losing Streak

The Suns have blown leads in all three games of the losing streak, which came right after Phoenix won four games in a row.

The Spurs (51-18), who have been the hottest team in the NBA winning 19 of their last 21 games, are a very tough team for Phoenix to face trying to snap this losing streak, especially with Brooks and Williams still out.

Phoenix is 2-1 against the Spurs this season, but San Antonio was pretty banged up in the Suns' two wins over them, which were both back in November.

"We've just got to learn how to win together. Still a first-year group that's dealt with injuries and not much time to go through these stretches earlier in the season together and figure out what works," Suns star Devin Booker said after the Suns' loss to the Timberwolves (h/t Duane Rankin).

As of now, the Suns, who are the seventh seed in the West, would play the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs if they won their opening play-in game, and it seems pretty likely both teams will remain in their current places in the standings by the end of the season.

San Antonio has the No. 4 offense and No. 3 defense in the NBA this season, so the Suns will have their work cut out for them on both sides of the ball.

Phoenix, who has been rolling out a smaller starting lineup with Brooks and Williams sidelined, will also have to do its best in containing Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging 24.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

The Suns will look to put their recent struggles behind them and try to upset the Spurs tomorrow.

Tip-off for tomorrow night is scheduled shortly after 5:00 p.m. MST.