How Suns, Devin Booker Bounced Back vs Jazz
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns moved to 9-2 on the season with a victory over the Utah Jazz in the opening game of group play in NBA Cup action.
A massive part of the 120-112 victory was star SG Devin Booker finding his groove once again after spending the beginning of the month in something of a slump.
Booker began November averaging 9.6 assists per contest while also playing inspired defense - but was shooting just 37.6% from the floor and 19.5% from behind the arc.
The All-NBA stud rebounded in a massive way against Utah - with four three-point hits spearheading a 15-point quarter that produced his first 30-point showing since October 31.
What were the things that contributed to this strong showing?
Getting to Spots
Booker was getting involved in the offense in a fashion that hadn't been seen in about two weeks, for starters.
Pin-downs, off-ball motion that set up favorable positioning in the mid-range/post game, and the improved fluidity as a ball-handler were all factors in Booker experiencing a resurgence ahead of a date with the Sacramento Kings.
While the absence of Kevin Durant could somewhat hurt the Suns in the short-term record wise, it could also be what jumpstarts Booker back into all-star form with 90% of the season still remaining.
Rediscovered Three-Point Shot
Booker shot 45% from behind the arc on high volume in five games in October before regressing in a major way over the last couple of weeks.
He was able to get back in rhythm against Utah.
Between being able to get a more typical shot diet, being the focal point of the fourth-quarter offense, and being able to play an in-out brand of basketball tonight, Booker looked much more akin to the elite shooter on high volume that he was in the opening week of the season.
Perhaps that should be expected with a greater emphasis on shots taken from three-point range in Mike Bundeholzer's offense.
Expect Booker to significantly uptick the 152 hits from behind the arc from 2023-24.
Playmaking Chops
Booker's playmaking has also inevitably lead to more scoring opportunities - as he had spent much of the three games prior to Utah in a role of deferment - some of that ended up bearing strong results, including a season-high 22 point effort from Tyus Jones.
While Jones is now the primary initiator of the offense, much of Booker's strengths as a playmaker remain - including being a great skip-passer, being able to thread the needle through tight defensive coverage, and above average pick-and-roll instincts.
Those have been magnified over the last week - and almost surely will contribute to returning to form as a scorer as the season moves forward.
The next opportunity to see Booker in action is tonight against the Sacramento Kings.