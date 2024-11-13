Devin Booker Surges Suns Past Jazz
There's been some discourse over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and his recent performances.
In the first game of NBA Cup action, those were silenced - at least for the time being with his third 30-point performance of the year.
Booker took over in the fourth quarter (15 points in the period) of Phoenix's 120-112 win over the Utah Jazz to begin group play 1-0 while also extending their regular season record to 9-2 on the season.
Without two starters in Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns were forced to alter their rotation a bit - though a struggling Jazz team (who have now lost seven in a row) weren't enough throughout the course of action to threaten the Suns.
Quick Recap
The Suns jumped out to a 33-21 lead after the first. Utah kept their deficit around five points up until roughly four minutes left in the quarter before Phoenix went on 12-5 run to bolster their advantage. Bradley Beal had nine points in the first.
The Suns managed to push through a quick 7-0 start to the second quarter by Utah, eventually going on their own 12-0 run forcing a Jazz timeout at 49-32. Utah couldn't find much of a difference in the final six minutes of the first half, ultimately hitting the locker room down 64-49. The Suns tied a franchise record with ten blocks in the first half while also hitting 9/17 shots from deep.
Mason Plumlee reached a double-double early in the third quarter, and while the Jazz flirted with putting a dent in their deficit, they only chipped it down to eight points through the late stages of the third. Utah ultimately went down 87-79 entering the fourth.
It appeared as if the Jazz were down and out through the final quarter, as the Suns had a comfortable lead heading into the last minutes of the contest. Phoenix missed a few free throws and Utah went on an 8-1 run to draw the Suns' lead to just six with under 20 seconds left.
However, Phoenix ultimately held on for victory at the final buzzer.
Notable Performances
Devin Booker - 31 PTS, 4 AST
Bradley Beal - 24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL
Mason Plumlee - 15 PTS, 14 REB
Grayson Allen - 15 PTS
What's Next
The Suns head to Sacramento to complete the second night of a back-to-back against the Kings on Wednesday.