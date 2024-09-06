What's Suns Best, Worst-Case Scenario?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are just a month away from ushering in a new season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 6.
The preseason opener will be the first look the NBA world gets at the incoming point guards, promising rookies, and the first-year coach/Arizona native Mike Budenholzer roaming the sidelines.
The previously mentioned quirks to the new roster are reasons to believe in the Suns in 2024-25, but what is the true floor and ceiling of a squad that is coming off of an all-time disappointing playoff exit?
BEST CASE: Win NBA Title
As unlikely as this scenario seems following last season, it just is impossible to ignore the upside the newly constructed roster holds.
The same thing was said about last season, but the coaching staff was clearly not on the same page. The free agents Phoenix acquired were not proven. The Deandre Ayton trade occurred directly before the opening of training camp.
This summer, the franchise rectified many of the blunders of last summer - and are now mowing forward with a coach that should be an optimal fit for the offensive personnel that is in place now.
The Suns certainly aren't favorites to win the title, let alone win the conference, but Devin Booker and Kevin Durant should give them a fighting chance if they get optimal playoff posturing.
WORST CASE: Play-In Exit
This is the doomsday scenario. Two of the big three struggle with nagging injuries, the offense fails to take off as anticipated, and Nurkic fails to become what has been suggested recently.
This would directly lead into an over-reliance on role players, more on-the-fly game-planning, and less margin for error.
While it would be doubtful that this scenario leads to falling into the 11-to-15 seed range, it is possible that they find themselves in a battle to get into the field.
This would be disastrous for the franchise, as the front office could be more compelled than ever to tear down the core.