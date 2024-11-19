Phoenix Suns Buy/Sell: Play-In, Offensive Concerns, and Tyus Jones
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are currently reeling - having lost four consecutive games going into today - three of which were convincing defeats.
The Suns' offense has fell flat over the last week in the absences of both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, along with a substantial slump from franchise player Devin Booker - but is this perfect storm of chaos going to sustain over the remaining 67 games?
A buy/sell with verdicts on the points below:
Suns' Offense: Cause for Concern?
The truth is simple - the Suns' offense has fallen flat over the last three weeks, with subpar raw outputs of 104, 83, and 99 points in three of the last four contests.
The current offensive rating also has sputtered to a painfully average 14th in the league per Statmuse.
This unlikely trend doesn't mean it should be of great concern moving forward, however.
The principles pushed by first-year Mike Budenhozler have largely been apparent through the ebbs and flows of the first 15 games.
The Suns' offense has been faster paced, more versatile, much more willing to take efficient shots from behind the arc (40.2 attempts per game), and many actions that have put role players in optimal positions to succeed.
Beal and Durant returning will put said role players back into more natural roles that will enhance an offense that should quite arguably be top five on paper.
It's too early to be concerned about the recent struggles. Now is time to wait it out until around Christmas Day.
Verdict: Sell - the personnel and coaching are both there to make a big leap once Beal/Durant return.
Tyus Jones: Steal of Offseason?
Much was made about the unlikely signing the Suns pulled in late July
"We can say it how it is: We got him for a steal." Those were the words of Booker at Suns Media Day on September 30 - while also referring to the collective shock that the rest of the Team USA team displayed after the move was made official.
Jones reportedly bypassed multiple more lucrative offers to sign with the Suns for a vet minimum contract - behind a steadfast recruiting effort from everyone within the organization that was built on the premise of bearing a substantial role, having a serious chance to play competitive basketball well into the season, and having a phenomenal support system from top to bottom.
Jones has more than made his mark thus far - having played numerous roles to generally positive outputs.
His scoring efficiency has slightly dipped compared to last season - but the high-end performances have more than made up for that - and it can only be assumed that his spot-up shooting/playmaking chops will be magnified once again after the return of Beal/Durant.
Jones is a phenomenal point guard - and this add could become even more consequential in the coming months.
Verdict: Buy, Jones should've been nowhere near a minimum player
The Suns Will be a Play-In Squad
The recent slide by Phoenix has the squad sitting only half a game out of the play-in tournament.
Much to the same vein as the offense point - it's simply too early to be raising serious concerns. The 8-1 start was much more reflective of who the Suns are as a team compared to the last week.
Yes, the West is competitive. Yes, the Suns are also a much more well-constructed team that is better coached as well.
Expect Phoenix to fight through adversity and be in serious position to shoot past the 49 win total of last season - if they stay healthy, even in a seriously competitive Western Conference