Why Suns Don't Need Former Warriors GM
PHOENIX -- A major reset is in store for the Phoenix Suns after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020 this season.
The 'reset' arguably began nearly two weeks ago with the firing of Mike Budenholzer after just one season with the franchise - a potential front office shuffle could be coming close behind.
Recent reports suggest that Suns governor Mat Ishbia is looking to add another voice to the said front office that has been heralded by James Jones and Josh Bartelstein over the last two seasons.
Conflicting reports have arisen surrounding interest Ishbia may have in bringing former Golden State Warriors lead executive Bob Myers into the fold in Phoenix.
While Myers does have an impressive track record at the surface - including four NBA titles that were won by the franchise during his tenure - the Suns should not consider this partnership.
While Myers accomplished much in a top executive role - from hiring Steve Kerr, to facilitating a trade for Andre Iguodala, to drafting Draymond Green - and much more, his tenure flatlined in the latter part of his time with the franchise.
Myers made several questionable draft decisions - from James Wiseman at number two in 2020, to Damian Jones and Jacob Evans at the end of round one in separate years.
Myers also arguably made the wrong decision in 2021 by committing to bridging two separate timelines together - although the Warriors did manage to win a title in 2022, the meshing of Jonathan Kuminga/Jordan Poole/Moses Moody with the veteran-laden crew of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green arguably has set the franchise back in the years that have followed.
James Jones has proven himself as an executive with the ability to build a title-caliber squad. He has a satisfactory history as a scout/drafter. Most importantly, the former NBA sharpshooter has the innate ability to construct a roster.
Jones should receive a contract extension, final say in personnel decisions, and even the discretion to add or remove front office members in the said organizational reset.
Ishbia should absolutely make changes within the franchise - Jones should not be one of those.