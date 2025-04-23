Report: Suns Interested in Hiring Former Warriors GM
The Phoenix Suns need a shakeup in the organization, and they may be looking at one of the most respected names in the business to clean up the team's mess.
NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that the Suns have interest in hiring former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers.
"Precisely the sort of executive hire Ishbia is looking to make — someone to work alongside current lead executive James Jones or outright replace him and take over basketball operations — is not entirely clear," Stein wrote.
While Myers would be a dream candidate for the Suns, the chances of him landing in Phoenix might not be strong.
"It would be super clear, though, if the Suns could successfully lure Bob Myers back to the front office world," Stein wrote. "You'd struggle to find many league observers who like their chances. Ishbia is said to have maintained a longstanding interest in trying to convince Myers to return to the role in which he presided over four Warriors championships. Can the Suns actually pull that off? There is far more skepticism than belief in the desert air at the moment."
On top of that, Myers is currently a television analyst for ESPN, which is a change of pace he is enjoying, but Mat Ishbia's wallet may incentivize a move.
"No one doubts Ishbia's considerable financial resources," Stein wrote.
"Don't forget that he also dismissed Monty Williams with three years left on Williams' contract after his first season of ownership before firing both Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer just one year into robust five-year coaching deals. The Suns' obstacles, though, are more than financial. Word is that Myers greatly enjoys his lucrative consulting role with the NFL's Washington Commanders (who happen to be owned by the 76ers' Josh Harris) on top of his TV work with ESPN."
The Suns can swing big with Myers, but a miss will force them to look elsewhere to find someone who can steer the ship in the right direction.